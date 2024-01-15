8 must-read books for overthinkers

Do you find yourself often drowning in worry and overthinking often? That’s relatable, so here are some books for overthinkers that you could try to help with that.
Sometimes the worst place you can be in is your own head. Either dwelling too much in the past or worrying excessively about the future – overthinking and anxiety have become embedded in our systems. “What would things be if I had acted differently?” “Why did they suddenly stop calling? What have I done?” “Should I stay in this job, or should I follow my passion?”. Overthinkers are plagued by a list of unresolved problems, conflicts and uncertainties that hold them back from unleashing their full potential. While some thoughts do help you navigate everyday affairs and make calculated decisions, most of these unbridled ponderings are simply cluttering your mind. Do you also find yourself often drowning in worry? Here are the best books for overthinking, that’ll bring clarity to your life.
Especially with social media becoming omnipresent in the lives of younger generations, feelings of inadequacy are at an all-time high. This tangle of thoughts can change a world of opportunity into a chaotic scramble. And you don’t want that right? The gloomy view of life being taken by a growing section of people is quite alarming, but fret not. There are a host of tools to help you break free from the chains of overthinking. In our guide, we’ve listed down some powerful self-help books that’ll be your go-to therapists in your quest to overcome overthinking. Keep reading!
Overthinking? Best books that’ll bring clarity to your life
Did you know anxiety can hijack the brain and trick it into thinking that you’re exposed to danger? Psychologist and anxiety expert David Carbonell helps you discover the ‘trick’ behind chronic overthinking, and why your efforts to stop worrying only lead to more persistent negative thoughts. Anxiety often triggers false alarms, putting us into a fight, flight, or freeze mode. To tackle this paralysing force, The Worry Trick uses the latest research in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and helps you learn a variety of overthinking coping techniques. The book is curated in an easy-to-digest form, packed with evidence-based psychological treatments.
Only by dealing with your issues and observing your anxious feelings with distance and clarity can you find eternal peace.
Faith Harper isn’t here to sugarcoat her way into treating your overthinking, she’s here to spell out some hard, raw truths as they are. This eye-opening read is littered with some good-old swearing, humour, uber-cool graphics and more to help you understand why your brain is playing havoc. If you want to get to the core of overthinking, this book is the best place to start. The psychologist perfectly explains what’s going on in your brain and how you can re-train your brain to calmly deal with everyday activities as well as old or newly-acquired traumas.
Get Out of My Head feels like chatting with a good old wise friend who just gets you. The quest for perfectionism, people-pleasing, underconfidence or the fear of losing loved ones – whatever fills your stress cup, this book is your guiding light. It provides soothing techniques for understanding anxiety and navigating the traps of overthinking through easy exercises, bite-sized learnings and calming visuals. From building awareness around anxiety and identifying triggers to setting healthy boundaries and tools for thriving – Get Out of My Head is a palm-sized guide for overthinkers everywhere.
Shakespeare once rightly said, “The course of true love never did run smooth.” Especially in today’s complex landscape of relationships, it’s hard not to overthink and let our emotions get the better of us. If you think you’re doomed in love, have been left on ‘read’ or ghosted, had a series of failed relationships, have a self-sabotaging streak when it comes to love and more, The Overthinker’s Guide to Love is your go-to book.
Kristen Ruth Smith uses real-life experiments and observations in her own quest to find love and help anyone seeking satisfying partnerships in today’s day and age. The book will help you slide away from an overthinking and over-obsessive approach to love, unravelling the fun side of romance and dating.
Sometimes, you can be your worst enemy – indulging in toxic habits and addictions you subconsciously know will bring you to the rock bottom. Whether it’s refusing to speak up for yourself, getting back into toxic relationships, leading a sedentary lifestyle or being too comfortable with mediocrity. Psychotherapist Richard O’Connor is here to tell you exactly why these bad habits die so hard.
Having suffered anxiety his whole life, Connor tells readers what happens in your brain during an anxiety attack, creating a blanket of fear and anxiousness. He further shares ways through which you can rewire your brain to become a healthier, happier self. Interspersed with interactive worksheets and exercises, Rewire is a refreshing guide to put an end to all disruptive behaviours.
Compiled by Arrian, a 2nd-century disciple of the Greek philosopher Epictetus, A Manual for Living is hands-down one of the greatest self-help books. Despite being only 32 pages long, the manual simply tells you how some things are in your power and some are not. Therefore, one shouldn’t confuse the two and try to attain the unattainable. Simple, right?
Epictetus stresses how important it is to be grateful for everything you have, even if you don’t ardently desire it. Whether it’s being grateful for our bodies, striking a balance between needs and wants or not over-feeding our ambitions – the book leaves you with great ideas for a better life.
With his clinically proven research, Judson Brewer is here to help you uproot anxiety at its source. Through brain-based techniques, small hacks and more, (compiled after 20 years of research and hands-on work with patients), the author gives you clear, successful ways to change your habits. Unwinding Anxiety stresses heavily on mindfulness, and how to use it to recognise your anxiety triggers and reactions. Because when you do things mindlessly and let your life be on autopilot, you can’t ever gain control of or change the bad habits that trigger your anxiety. With this book, you can break the cycle of worry and fear once and for all!
As the title implies, Stop Overthinking will teach you how to break free of your self-imposed mental prison. The author recognises that you can’t avoid all of life’s uncertainties, but how you manage them better with your attitude and perspective makes all the difference. Figure out who, where, and what is triggering negative thoughts and emotions and accept your feelings without judgment. Stop agonising over the past and trying to predict the future. Nick Trenton will walk you through all these mental obstacles, offering scientific approaches to completely change the way you think and feel about yourself. With the book’s stress-management techniques and actionable advice, you’ll finally be able to live in the present moment and conquer overthinking.
