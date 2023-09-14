Books recommended by BTS’ Namjoon to add to your reading list

Besides art galleries and recording studios, Kim Namjoon is most likely to be spotted at a library or bookstore. We’re reading our way through a few of his more popular recommendations.

With an IQ of 148 — it’s no surprise that the leader of K-pop group BTS dubbed one of the most cerebral idols in the music industry. His lyrics are emotionally intelligent and his creative process, meticulous and sharp — with experts noting that the artist has quite the way with words. His speech at the UN General Assembly was poignant and well-researched and he often champions South Korean art and history. Frequent livestreams and interviews spotlight his songwriting process and approach to life, allowing fans a peek into the inner workings of his mind.A common denominator? Books. Besides sharing his views on recent reads through social media, Namjoon is often captured in behind-the-scenes videos, reality shows, and paparazzi shots with his nose buried in a literary work. The artist has credited popular writers for inspiring his own craft and shaping his perception of the world.

In doing this, he’s often helped increase sales. One such example is that of the novel Early Death (written in Hangul) by Cho Yonghoon which had gone out of print until the rapper was spotted with it. Korea Times quotes Hyohyung Publishing representative Song Hyun-geun as stating, “At first, we were not sure whether to print the book again. But we opted to accept the request of BTS fans.” He further shared, “It seems that we made the right decision because the book became a bestseller not only in Kyobo, but also in all other online bookstores. It’s just amazing because I have never seen a case like this before.” Whether you’re on the hunt for a best-selling title or are keen on getting to know your favourite idol better — here’s a look at popular options available in English that are recommended by BTS’ biggest bibliophile.

Books recommended by BTS’ Kim Namjoon (RM)