LSA Live! Bow-Maylada on working with Havaianas and her entertainment career

LSA Live! is here with Bow-Maylada Susri, Havaiana’s newest brand ambassador, as she’s here to give us a little life and career update.

Welcome to LSA Live! We are thrilled to announce we are back with a special treat for you. We’re taking you on a journey to meet the talented Thai singer, actress, and model Bow-Maylada Susri, whom we had the privilege to exclusively speak to after the ‘Make Your Own Havaianas Thailand 2023′ event. At this event, attendees participated in various activities. One of which was sandal customisation. Whether it was the colour, alphabet charms, or pins, everyone had the chance to show off their unique personalities through their footwear. Now, without further ado, let’s get on with Havaiana’s newest brand ambassador, Bow, who is here to talk about her latest updates and future expectations.

Bow-Maylada on working with Havaianas and her entertainment career

Please give us a life update.

I’m working on a Thai drama called Never Enough under Channel 3 with James-Jirayu, Ice-Paris, and many others. In the future, there will also be Khun Pi Chao Ka Chun Pen Harn Mai Chai Hong and many other exciting things for you guys to stay tuned. But right now, I have this fun project with Havaianas.

You’re in the Havaianas family now. How do you feel about that?

I’m thrilled. It was a blessing because I’m a Havaianas consumer. I often buy their products, and I have always recommended them to my friends since school. Their footwear looks elegant. They make your feet look nice, and they feel good. I’m so grateful that I got the chance to be a part of this brand.

What makes you and Havaianas similar?

It’s in our lifestyle. The brand is free-spirited, fun, and they’re all about being their true selves, which is similar to me. You can also do lots of fun mixing and matching with their products, like the style, colours, and charms. There are so many things to choose from.

How would you define the style of Havaianas?

Fun, hilarious, and self-assured like me.

Tell us about the latest campaign organised: Make Your Own Havaianas 2023.

It’s a good campaign. It allowed everyone to customise everything themselves, like the colour of the shoes, laces, alphabet and even cartoon charms. It’s a campaign that allows people to share who they are through their Havaianas shoes. This time, the campaign’s concept was a beach house. They designed the event like a beach inside the store. The vibe was quite chill, relaxed, and super fun.

What’s your usual style like?

I like to be comfortable but also matching with the location and event. But I usually like to wear a T-shirt, jeans, and sandals. It’s casual, comfortable, and my everyday look. For example, I like the sandals from this brand because they’re not ordinary flip-flops. It’s much more than that because of the pretty designs like the strappy style, and so on. It’s perfect for any occasion.

You’re a singer, actress, and model. Please tell us how each job is different.

Honestly, it’s not very different because it all deals with performance. It’s all about entertaining. That’s why I feel like they’re kind of similar, and they’re all fun. It’s an industry where I get to work with many people, and they are all talented. I got to learn a lot from them.

What are your future expectations?

If it’s the future, I want to be a good mother (laughs). It’s another role I will and want to take on. But if it’s next year, I hope for happiness for everyone and myself.