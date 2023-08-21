Cheems, the viral meme dog, has passed away

The well-known Shiba Inu, Cheems, sadly died over the weekend, his owner announced on Instagram.

You may not know his name but there’s no doubt you’ve seen him. You’ve probably used his meme. The Shiba Inu named Cheems is an iconic part of pop culture that everyone recognises. Unfortunately, his owner made the heartbreaking announcement that the beloved dog has passed away during surgery.

Viral meme dog Cheems has died

Cheems Balltze, otherwise known simply as Cheems or Ball Ball, became an internet icon after a picture of him looking somewhat sad went viral across the internet. Since then, more memes featuring the Shiba Inu have become popular, and Cheems also became known for his love of cheeseburgers, with some affectionately calling him Cheemsburger. Cheems would become one of the internet’s iconic Shiba Inus, the other iconic one being Kabosu, the face of Dogecoin.

Unfortunately, Cheems was diagnosed with cancer and underwent several treatments. He was going through his last round of thoracentesis surgery on Friday. Unfortunately, as per his owner, he never woke up and “fell asleep”. “Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now,” his owner added.

“Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world,” the owner advised Cheems’ fans. “A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has [sic] completed.”

“​​I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends.”

Upon hearing news of his death, the internet poured out a tsunami of tributes to remember their beloved Cheems.

rip cheems 😭 the beloved meme dog has gone where all dogs go pic.twitter.com/tISbylwgBF — meme bastard 🍕 charles khan (@mask_bastard) August 19, 2023

Cheems aka Baltze has left us💔

RIP Kimg👑 pic.twitter.com/n1L2PX2mdE — Ajinkya Darshane (@ajinkyadarshane) August 19, 2023

rest in peace, balltze (cheems). my king, my favorite meme, my favorite wallpaper 😢 pic.twitter.com/TmSAYz5Anh — Lou 🌟🏳️‍🌈 working on comms (2/7) (@lou_quorice) August 20, 2023