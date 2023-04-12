The post-pandemic dating game: how Covid changed dating in Thailand

The world after Covid is different, and that includes the dating landscape. Even just in Thailand, the pandemic has changed the way singles view dating.

Covid upended our lives in more ways than one. The two-year period that brought the world to a standstill brought so many changes in the way we do things, the way we work, and even in the way we view relationships and dating. That’s not surprising. Being trapped alone in a room for two years with a Zoom call being the nearest thing to socialisation you’ll ever get does things to you.

A survey done by a matchmaking company in Thailand has looked into how Covid has changed dating. The results are interesting, and if you’re looking to get back in the dating game after a two-year forced hiatus, a knowledge of these stats might give you an advantage.

[Hero image: Mindy Sabiston/Unsplash]

How Covid changed dating in Thailand

MeetNLunch is the matchmaking company who conducted this survey here in Thailand in late 2022. Covid’s effect on the economy, the rise in popularity in dating apps, and even the “Noona Romance” trend, a K-drama trope where an older woman is in a relationship with a younger man, are all cited as contributors by the survey to the new dating trends.

Of all the respondents asked, 64% said that their dating priorities have changed ever since the pandemic. It’s usually assumed that singles would put their career first, but the survey showed that more singles were now prioritising their families post-Covid. The second largest group of singles said mental health is their priority, while 19% of singles said their careers were still their main focus.

Despite social distancing no longer being a worry, a majority of the respondents still preferred “virtual meetups”, as the survey called it, rather than traditional face-to-face meetings. More singles are now spending less on dates due to economic uncertainty and dating has become more casual. However, it does come with less success.

Another big change is the perspective of age differences in dating. There was a rise in the amount of older women willing to date younger men, which the MeetNLunch attributes to the K-drama Noona Romance trope.

Some preferences do remain unchanged. The survey showed that Thai men’s top three preferences are still age, body type, and education, while women’s preferences are still income, age, and body type.

