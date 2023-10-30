Welcome back to Lifestyle Asia Thailand’s LSA Debutante, where we meet Thailand’s younger generation and talk about their thoughts and opinions on current topics. As this month’s theme is centred around art and entertainment, get ready to meet the talented artist Daniel Didyasarin, also known as Daniel Ryn.

Making it in the music industry can be difficult as it is a very competitive market. With thousands of aspiring musicians popping up daily on social media, only a handful make it big. But when it comes to artists like Daniel Ryn, this Thai-American musician views his goals differently. For Ryn, success is about something other than making it mainstream. It’s about doing something you love, being honest, and sharing it with others. With Daniel’s strong and determined passion, he has come so far from playing music in his school’s Benefit Bash to going on tour and now being the supporting artist for the popular K-Pop band SURL.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Instagram @danielrynnnnn]

LSA Debutante: Daniel Ryn on his musical journey and dealing with performance anxiety

On his musical journey

When we asked Daniel how his passion for music started, the 26-year-old singer told us it was during his school years. “I was 6 when my grade 1 teacher, Mrs. Sharon, showed me a Michael Jackson movie called Moonwalker. I was so fascinated with the film I asked her to play it every Monday at our after school movie club.” Being exposed to Moonwalker sparked something in Dan as he later formed an indie-rock band with his friends called ‘Babylon,’ which later turned to ‘Penny Time.’ “I remember our first performance was at our school’s Benefit Bash. Nobody knew us, but when we got on stage and played some tunes, it was really cool to see the students jam to it.”

However, as they grew older, the group disbanded. “It was a situational thing. We were becoming adults and had our own different lives. When they finished university, I was just starting, and had to put band stuff aside to focus on my grades.” Although growing apart from your friends is a sad thing, it gave the singer a new opportunity. “I never intended to become a solo artist because I love being with the band. But our timing didn’t match. I also had all these songs cooked up. Then, one day, a label contacted me. It made me realise that whatever I used to do with the band, I had to find a way to do it alone. It’s a much lonelier process. Even though I have a backup, I do everything independently, such as decision-making, photo shoots, and interviews. Whereas with the band, you pose together. You decide together. You do everything together.”

Although being a solo artist may sound lonely, Ryn tells us his fan club is like his family, and they’re always there to check in and support him. They also gave him many incredible opportunities, like going on tour, sponsorships, and playing on a big stage with SURL. “It was so random. My representative contacted me, saying SURL personally picked me for their concert. I love their music. I’ve never played at Voice Space, so I’m excited about that too. I never had so much fun practising, and there’s hella new songs.”

The challenges in pursuing music in Thailand

We know pursuing music as a career is challenging, but when you’re in the Thai market, producing English songs, it’s even harder to sustain. “I was 18 at that time. It was me and my guitar going around trying to find connections. It wasn’t easy. Although I have more connections now, they’re not everything. At the end of the day, it’s about your music, like being good enough to reach the audience where people can relate. But when you’re in Thailand, more people can relate to Thai music.”

Ryn further adds that there is pressure for making mainstream music, as people view that as success. And although he could produce mainstream songs, Dan chooses not to, as he wants to portray his true self. “I remember Pat from Zweed n Roll told me to chill out. I was so stressed at that time. But she told me we can’t control external factors, so all we can do is be calm and patient. I also use that advice when performing.”

On dealing with performance anxiety

Of course, performing in front of a large crowd can be intimidating and scary. Regardless of how many concerts one does, performance anxiety is a real thing. Dan told us his way of dealing with it is to let go of the things he can’t control, like the sound and audience. “Just concentrate on your own performance. Think of how you would like to be entertained if you were the audience. There’s also liquid courage, but that’s not healthy [laughs].”