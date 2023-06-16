DVI’s journey & making waves in the T-pop industry

Started as a dream to now becoming a reality; this is Thailand’s hottest T-Pop group, DVI, who has been making waves in the music industry.

As T-Pop has been making a comeback, various groups have been appearing, including DVI. Signed under 4NOLOGUE, DVI’s pre-debut started in 2022 at the OCTOPOP Festival. Since then, they have diversified the Thai music industry, gaining a fan base known as ‘dusks.’ What makes the group so special is how each member brings their individuality but yet maintains their collectiveness. With that, LSA has an exclusive interview to share, so let’s get to know DVI a bit more and their journey in the T-Pop industry.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: DVI Facebook]

Who is DVI?

DVI, standing for Dreamvolution, is a boy T-Pop group. The boy band comprises six members, Thanaphum ‘Auau‘ Sestasittikul, Pitipat ‘Cheetah‘ Thanasanpaiboon, Palot ‘Frank‘ Chinwongso, Suppakarn ‘Por‘ Jirachotikul, Samuth ‘Samui‘ Kaewwan, and Chinadis ‘Tang‘ Weangwises. Signed under 4NOLOGUE, the new T-Pop group was first introduced on the stage of OCTOPOP2022 at Rajamangala National Stadium. Full of spirit, the boys pre-debuted at that event, performing their first-ever song, “Sugar.” Receiving many positive feedbacks, DVI has gained a lot of positive recognition, making a mark in the T-Pop industry.

When asked about the key elements that helped their success, the members said it was the fans’ smiles. “It’s the energy we gave to our fans and how they reciprocated back to us. We don’t focus on the numbers. It doesn’t matter if the entire mall was packed with our fans, or it was half, a quarter, or only ten people. We only care about how our positive and fun energy is reciprocated.” Another vital component was the fans’ effort to come to see them and the young men’s ability to work together in harmony. “Communication allows us to work together well. We don’t compete with one another. If we had any issues, we always talked about it.”

Work-life balance

With two members already graduated, the remaining are still studying. Their secret to balancing school life and work is an organised schedule. “We go to classes during the day, and after university, we head to practice in the evening.” However, they will write an absence request form if they cannot make it due to work. Although the members still in school sometimes get 3 to 5 hours of sleep, they told LSA that they still have the energy. “Most of our practice begins around 6 to 7 PM, and we finish around 10 PM to midnight. Throughout the day, we are swamped doing our own things. Yet, we still have the energy to practice because we’re happy to see each other.”

Collaborations

In 2023, DVI had the chance to be featured with the Japanese boy band PSYCHIC FEVER in their song “To The Top.” “We thought Japanese people were more conservative, but when we met them, they were so friendly, and we vibed,” said Samui. Auau added how they destroyed the language barrier. “It’s like we were from the same country, even the same team.” As the group is relatively new in the T-Pop industry, this collab helped mould DVI’s personality even more. “They were also like a teacher to us as we are newbies. We learned how they practised and performed, which was a great experience. We even exchanged cultures.”

Future plans

Before ending the interview, we asked DVI about their future plans. “Much new content will come, including plans to perform in festivals and events.” The group also added how besides the projects from 4NOLOGUE, fans are guaranteed to see more of their fun and vibrant energy on stage.

