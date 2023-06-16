Come meet the members of DVI: 4NOLOGUE’s newest T-Pop boy band

“Three years ago, we talked about how we thought T-pop would make a comeback, and now it is. We’re excited to be a part of this industry and to grow with it.”

4NOLOGUE, a Thai media company, announced two new groups at the OCTOPOP festival in 2022, one of which is DVI. Since their pre-debut, the new Thai pop music group (T-Pop) has made a name for themselves in this industry. From releasing their first digital single, “Sugar,” to being featured with the Japanese band PSYCHIC FEVER, let’s get to know the six talented young men a little more.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Instagram @official.dvi]

Come meet the members of DVI

Frank (Palot Chinwongso)

Being 28 years old, Frank is the oldest member of the group. Although he often plays the big brother role, Frank still learns a lot from the younger members. Before DVI, he was a part of the group INSIGHT ROOKIES in 2021. But later on, Frank was seen in a TV program called LAZ iCON. Although some may say he may be too old to be an icon, Frank believes that his age doesn’t matter when it comes to success. “I’ve always wanted to be an artist. I’ve been in this field for most of my life. My age doesn’t matter. What’s important is my passion and discipline. If I have to wait, I will. I won’t go back.”

Cheetah (Pitipat Thanasanpaiboon)

Cheetah, the second oldest member of DVI, is 25 and has always chased his dreams of being an artist. But, before he discovered his true passion, Cheetah grew up always wanting to be a doctor like his family. Then one day, he went to a concert, was inspired, and created a group with his friends. This non-serious act sparked something in him, allowing Cheetah to find what he truly wanted to be— an artist.

Tang (Chinadis Weangwises)

Tang is the only DVI member who didn’t come from LAZ iCON. At 24, Tang is in his sixth year studying dentistry at Srinakharinwirot University. With that, his fan clubs would call him “mhor (doctor) Tang.” When asked what’s something not many know about him, the singer replied that he has a tattoo. Even more interesting is that his mom went with the singer to get his first ink.

Samui (Samuth Kaewwan)

At 22 years old, Samui has always dreamt of working in the entertainment industry. Besides wanting to be an artist, the young man also aspires to be a producer in the future. “If I finish my singing career, I want to be an actor and producer. I like filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino. Their work inspires me.” He also told LSA that some may think he isn’t friendly due to his still face. But he’s actually talkative and loves to share his experiences and listen to others.

Auau (Thanaphum Sestasittikul)

Auau always dreamt of being a pro footballer. But that plan started to change as he grew older. After watching the K-series Gangnam Beauty, the young star stumbled upon Cha Eun-woo and was inspired. As Eun-woo had many careers, such as a basketball player, actor, musician, and so on, Auau saw him as his idol. With that, the 21-year-old started practising singing and dancing, and to this day, he has joined DVI as the second youngest member.

Por (Suppakarn Jirachotikul)

Por, the youngest member of DVI, is 20 years old. Besides being a trainee previously, he has been studying in a culinary school for the past two years. “I am a big foodie. I want to open a restaurant one day because I love food. That’s why I’m learning how to cook.” When asked about what his favourite dish to make was, the gifted singer said he’s only learning bakery, so he’s not sure yet. Before DVI, Por was also a member of the trainee band, Septave as the guitarist.