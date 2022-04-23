facebook
A book lover's guide to the 10 books to read this summer
A book lover’s guide to the 10 books to read this summer

A book lover’s guide to the 10 books to read this summer
A book lover’s guide to the 10 books to read this summer

Going on a weekend trip sometime soon? Here’s the book you should take with you this summer.

There’s always something about reading a book on vacation that makes us feel, well, like we’re on vacation. It’s the ultimate way to pass the time in a relaxing, enlightening, and inspiring way. From comic yet thrilling novels to eye-opening non-fiction, there’s a book for every type of reader this summer. So, depending on what kind of books you’ve enjoyed, find your next books to read on holiday from LSA’s specially curated list here.

10 books to read this summer, based on your reading history

If you liked Crazy Rich Asians

If you liked Crazy Rich AsiansRead Counterfeit, by Kirsten Chen

Ava Wong is a successful lawyer with a picture-perfect family, but behind the scenes, her marriage—and life—are falling apart. Enter Winnie Fang, Ava’s college roommate, with a proposition for Ava: help Winnie manage her wildly successful counterfeit luxury purse business. But when consequences loom, Winnie disappears, leaving Ava holding the bag.

If you liked Sapiens: A Brief History of HumankindRead Humankind: A Hopeful History, by Rutger Bregman

In Humankind, Rutger presents his case for why he believes humans are inherently good, not evil. Taking real-life case studies from history and analysing them closely, he makes this an easy, fascinating, and uplifting read that does well to restore our faith in humanity. 

If you liked Why We SleepRead Brain Food: How to Eat Smart and Sharpen Your Mind, by Dr Lisa Mosconi

Our diet affects not just our bodies, but our brains too. The book explains how to eat smartly, so that you can unlock the full power of your brain and see what you’re truly capable of – something that he argues very few of us are experiencing with standard diets. If you’re wanting to unlock your full potential and optimise your life, then you’ll find Esfahan very valuable.

If you liked Call Me By Your Name… Read The Lying Life of Adults, by Elena Ferrante

A moving coming-of-age story of a teenage girl set in Italy, Elena Ferrante explores all the trials, struggles, confusions, and joys of a girl growing up. The novelist is best known for her four-part Neapolitan Novels, which also explore similar themes with beautiful writing. If you have the time, definitely read them all.

If you liked BecomingRead The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer, by Christopher Clarey

Something about biographies are always entertaining and inspiring to read. Our top selection right now is Roger Federer’s, which gives a brilliant insight into how the world’s most beloved top tennis player became the GOAT he is today. With lots of endearing details of his character (he buys pizza for all the ball boys and girls after every game) and moving moments during his struggles, it’s a real showcase of the ups and downs in being number one.

If you liked Spark Joy

If you liked Spark JoyRead Quiet, by Susan Cain

If you’re on holiday to escape the crowds, you’re probably trying to get more “me time” or clear your mind. If so, then you already know that quietness serves powerful purposes. In Susan Cain’s book, she explains exactly how and why it can be beneficial as well as presents cases for when quietness has had more impact than making noise.

If you liked Zero to OneRead That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea, by Marc Randolph

Some people just never take a break. That’s probably why some of them have gone on to become hugely successful entrepreneurs. If going on holiday simply means continuing to work hard but just with some new scenery for you, then you’re going to enjoy reading about how one of the world’s most famous companies got started. Let it inspire you to keep hustling all summer.

If you liked Catch Me If You CanRead Billion Dollar Whale, by Tom Wright & Bradley Hope

The world has fallen for fraudsters. From revisiting classic stories like Catch Me If You Can to watching hit Netflix shows like The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, it seems we’re all fascinated by the thinking behind scamming minds. They may be immoral, but they’re pretty clever too. If you find yourself intrigued by these real-life dramas, read Billion Dollar Whale, the true story of a “modern Gatsby” who swindled billions of dollars out of Wall Street, Hollywood, and the whole world. 

If you liked The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck… Read: Tiny Habits: Why Starting Small Makes Lasting Change Easy, by BJ Fogg

If Mark Manson could give a science-based approach to “not giving a f*ck” as a way to become happier, then BJ Fogg can do it to change our lives by tweaking one tiny habit at a time. It seems to make sense, but we all know changing our habits is easier said than done. This is a book that can help show you how it’s done. 

If you liked Normal PeopleRead Beautiful World, Where Are You?, by Sally Rooney

There’s no better story for a summer read than a story about young people and their moving, sometimes comical experiences with love. Sally Rooney’s latest best-seller follows the story of four young people who pair up, break up, and have wild flirtations that make them question the meaning of friendship and being young.

