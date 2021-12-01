Home > Culture > Entertainment > The 10 most popular GIFs in 2021, from Bridgerton to Pikachu
The 10 most popular GIFs in 2021, from Bridgerton to Pikachu
01 Dec 2021 09:00 PM

Lifestyle Asia
It’s the modern millennial most beloved way of responding to texts without actually using text: the GIF. Here are the 10 most popular GIFs in 2021.

Do you use GIFs when replying to your friends’ messages? These little looping animated graphics have grown steadily in popularity on social networks. As the end of the year approaches, Giphy, the platform for GIFs, has drawn up a list of hits for the past year. Between pop culture and cuteness galore, here are the top 10 most popular gifs of the year 2021.

Using a GIF to reply to a message has become habit for many web users. So much so that the looping animation platform, Giphy, has unveiled the most popular gifs of the year 2021. The top 10 list reflects a year punctuated by uncertainty, surprise and fatigue.

most popular gifs 2021

Top 10 most popular GIFs in 2021

In top spot is a GIF referencing cult series “The Office” and one of its iconic characters, Stanley Hudson. Its first-place position is hardly surprising since the NBC comedy was the most watched series in the United States in 2020. The winning GIF is nothing but a zoom on Stanley Hudson, sitting at his desk, stoic face and annoyed expression. A look that sums up the year 2021?

While in second position, the fatigue of Tom from “Tom and Jerry” seems to have resonated with many, the British show “The Great British Bake Off” also clearly marked web users since a GIF taken from the culinary competition rounds out the top 3.

Other TV shows also showed up in the top 10, including Disney +’s “WandaVision,” with Agnes’ wink, and Netflix’s “Bridgerton” on Netflix with Daphne Bridgerton’s character’s shocked look, not to mention baby Yoda’s enthusiasm in “The Mandalorian,” also on Disney+.

Pikachu’s sadness from “Pokémon” and The Weeknd’s palpable anxiety during his show at Super Bowl LV were widely searched in gifs with the words “sad” and “stressed,” Giphy reported.

1. Stanley Hudson in “The Office”

2. The exhaustion of “Tom and Jerry

Tired Good Night GIF by HBO Max - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Shock on “The Great British Bake Off”

Oh No Reaction GIF by The Great British Bake Off - Find & Share on GIPHY

4.  Pikachu’s sadness

Sad Lonely GIF by Pokémon - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Agnes’s wink in “WandaVision”

Marvel Studios Reaction GIF by Disney+ - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. “Feliz Cumple” by “Peppa Pig”

Happy Birthday Party GIF by Discovery LA - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The Weeknd is lost and stressed

Super Bowl Reaction GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Daphné Bridgerton’s surprised look in “Bridgerton”

Laugh Reaction GIF by NETFLIX - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. A cute and happy GIF

Happy Dance GIF by foodieg - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Baby Yoda’s joy and excitement

Excited The Child GIF by Disney+ - Find & Share on GIPHY

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.

Luxury
