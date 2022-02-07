From Bastille’s Give Me The Future to Ye’s Donda 2, here are ten exciting albums releasing this February 2022.

With countless singles and albums released each month, it’s pretty much an impossible task to keep track of all the latest music releases. From old-school rock to alternative to modern rap to mainstream pop, here are ten music albums releasing this February 2022.

Fellow melophiles, make sure you’re in the know with what’s new in the music world with our reoccurring monthly column where we pick out and feature ten music albums releasing that month.

10 music albums releasing this February 2022