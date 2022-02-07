Home > Culture > Entertainment > 10 music albums releasing this February 2022
10 music albums releasing this February 2022
07 Feb 2022

Natasha Sethi
From Bastille’s Give Me The Future to Ye’s Donda 2, here are ten exciting albums releasing this February 2022. 

With countless singles and albums released each month, it’s pretty much an impossible task to keep track of all the latest music releases. From old-school rock to alternative to modern rap to mainstream pop, here are ten music albums releasing this February 2022. 

Fellow melophiles, make sure you’re in the know with what’s new in the music world with our reoccurring monthly column where we pick out and feature ten music albums releasing that month. 

‘Time Skiffs’ by Animal Collective

1 /10

‘Time Skiffs’ by Animal Collective

Animal Collective, an American experimental pop band, returns with an album after six years. The album was preceded by four singles: Prester John, Walker, Strung with Everything, and We Go Back. 

‘Time Skiffs’ by Animal Collective
Genres
Indie pop, neo-psychedelia
Release date
1 February 2022
‘Give Me The Future’ by Bastille

2 /10

‘Give Me The Future’ by Bastille

Give Me The Future marks the British indie-pop band’s fourth studio album. The 13-track album was executively produced by Ryan Tedder. 

‘Give Me The Future’ by Bastille
Genres
Alternative/indie
Release date
4 February 2022
‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ by 2 Chainz

3 /10

‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ by 2 Chainz

American rapper 2 Chainz’s latest album Dope Don’t Sell Itself comprises of 12 songs and features other artists including Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo. 

‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ by 2 Chainz
Genres
Trap music
Release date
4 February 2022
‘Ants from Up There’ by Black Country, New Road

4 /10

‘Ants from Up There’ by Black Country, New Road

English rock band consisting of six members Black Country, New Road releases their second studio album titled Ants from Up There this February 2022. 

‘Ants from Up There’ by Black Country, New Road
Genres
Experimental rock, alternative/indie
Release date
4 February 2022
‘Great American Painting’ by The Districts

5 /10

‘Great American Painting’ by The Districts

Another album releasing on 4 February 2022 is Great American Painting by The Districts. This music album shines a light on all that’s wrong in the world, but also channels a sense of hope. 

‘Great American Painting’ by The Districts
Genres
Alternative/indie
Release date
4 February 2022
‘The Kick’ by Foxes

6 /10

‘The Kick’ by Foxes

Due for release on 11 February 2022, the highly-anticipated third album by Grammy-winning artist consists of 12 tracks.

‘The Kick’ by Foxes
Genres
Pop
Release date
11 February 2022
‘Cognition’ by Wilkinson

7 /10

‘Cognition’ by Wilkinson

Best known for his world-famous banger Afterglow, English record producer, DJ, and remixer releases a new album titled Cognition later this month. 

‘Cognition’ by Wilkinson
Genres
Dance/electronic, drum and bass
Release date
11 February 2022
‘Once Twice Melody’ by Beach House

8 /10

‘Once Twice Melody’ by Beach House

A double album of 18 songs, presented in four chapters, Once Twice Melody marks the American dream pop duo’s eighth studio album. The first chapter released in November 2021, the second in December 2021, and the third in January 2022. 

‘Once Twice Melody’ by Beach House
Genres
Alternative/indie
Release date
18 February 2022
‘Donda 2’ by Ye

9 /10

‘Donda 2’ by Ye

When Donda released, he was still Kanye West. Now, Ye drops Donda 2, a follow-up to the 2021 album. We’re hoping the album is as iconic as its release date. 

‘Donda 2’ by Ye
Genres
Rap, hip hop
Release date
22 February 2022
‘Love Sux’ by Avril Lavigne

10 /10

‘Love Sux’ by Avril Lavigne

If, like us, Avril Lavigne dominated your teen playlist, brace yourselves for nostalgia and shower concerts. Perhaps Love Sux, but you sure don’t, Avril. 

‘Love Sux’ by Avril Lavigne
Genres
Pop rock, pop
Release date
25 February 2022
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

