From Bastille’s Give Me The Future to Ye’s Donda 2, here are ten exciting albums releasing this February 2022.
With countless singles and albums released each month, it's pretty much an impossible task to keep track of all the latest music releases. From old-school rock to alternative to modern rap to mainstream pop, here are ten music albums releasing this February 2022.
Fellow melophiles, make sure you’re in the know with what’s new in the music world with our reoccurring monthly column where we pick out and feature ten music albums releasing that month.
10 music albums releasing this February 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
- ‘Time Skiffs’ by Animal Collective
- ‘Give Me The Future’ by Bastille
- ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ by 2 Chainz
- ‘Ants from Up There’ by Black Country, New Road
- ‘Great American Painting’ by The Districts
- ‘The Kick’ by Foxes
- ‘Cognition’ by Wilkinson
- ‘Once Twice Melody’ by Beach House
- ‘Donda 2’ by Ye
- ‘Love Sux’ by Avril Lavigne
Animal Collective, an American experimental pop band, returns with an album after six years. The album was preceded by four singles: Prester John, Walker, Strung with Everything, and We Go Back.
[Image credit: @anmlcollective/Instagram]
Give Me The Future marks the British indie-pop band’s fourth studio album. The 13-track album was executively produced by Ryan Tedder.
[Image credit: @bastilledan/Instagram]
American rapper 2 Chainz’s latest album Dope Don’t Sell Itself comprises of 12 songs and features other artists including Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo.
[Image credit: @2chainz/Instagram]
English rock band consisting of six members Black Country, New Road releases their second studio album titled Ants from Up There this February 2022.
[Image credit: @blackcountrynewroad/Instagram]
Another album releasing on 4 February 2022 is Great American Painting by The Districts. This music album shines a light on all that’s wrong in the world, but also channels a sense of hope.
[Image credit: @thedistrictsband/Instagram]
Due for release on 11 February 2022, the highly-anticipated third album by Grammy-winning artist consists of 12 tracks.
[Image credit: @iamfoxes/Instagram]
Best known for his world-famous banger Afterglow, English record producer, DJ, and remixer releases a new album titled Cognition later this month.
[Image credit: @wilkinsonuk/Instagram]
A double album of 18 songs, presented in four chapters, Once Twice Melody marks the American dream pop duo’s eighth studio album. The first chapter released in November 2021, the second in December 2021, and the third in January 2022.
[Image credit: @beaccchhoussse/Instagram]
When Donda released, he was still Kanye West. Now, Ye drops Donda 2, a follow-up to the 2021 album. We’re hoping the album is as iconic as its release date.
[Image credit: @kanyewest/Instagram]
If, like us, Avril Lavigne dominated your teen playlist, brace yourselves for nostalgia and shower concerts. Perhaps Love Sux, but you sure don’t, Avril.
[Image credit: @avrilavigne/Instagram]