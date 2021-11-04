20 years of Harry Potter movie magic: 4 ways to celebrate based on sorting houses

November 2021 marks 20 years since the release of the first Harry Potter movie. Here are four ways to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter movie magic, based on which sorting house you belong to.

It was twenty years ago when the first Harry Potter movie blessed the world with its magic. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in November 2001 and the remaining movies followed suit in the following years, with the final part Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 releasing in 2011. It’s no surprise that Harry Potter is still a global phenomenon even decades later. Pioneering, sensational, visionary – this spectacle is straight-up magical, pun intended.

Potterheads, let’s Alohomora the ways we can celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter movie magic this November 2021. To make things interesting, we’ve allocated an activity to all four Hogwarts sorting houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw. Before we dive into the four sorting houses, here are a few things all witches can do. Muggles can now exit the article.

Catch the highly-anticipated upcoming Wizarding World competition event Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on HBO Go on 29 November 2021. Visit the official Wizarding World website for all things Harry Potter-related. From quizzes to iconic movie moments to exclusive content. Try out the ‘Catch the Snitch’ Instagram filter here . Top up your Hogwarts trunk with Harry Potter collectables here .

A Harry Potter movie marathon for Gryffindors

Let’s be honest, it’s not like we need any more incentive to watch the Harry Potter movies. Nonetheless, if there’s a perfect time to watch the magical movies, it’s now. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter movie magic. Gryffindors, we know it’s more than likely that you’ve rewatched all the Harry Potter franchise more times than you can count. We also know you’d love another Harry Potter movie marathon. Reconnect with the Gryffindor OGs and your shared traits: courage, chivalry, and confidence. So, get your popcorn ready and stream all seven titles of Harry Potter on HBO Go.

Stream the movies on HBO Go’s official website.

A Harry Potter-themed Phuket bar for Slytherins

Of course, we’ve got a bar for Slytherins. No ordinary bar, though. A Harry-Potter-themed bar. Hog’s Head Phuket (like Hog’s Head Inn) brings Harry Potter to Thailand by recreating the cobblestoned Diagon Alley in the coolest way possible. The Harry Potter inspiration goes beyond the name. Been meaning to go wand shopping? Perfect. The eatery has its very own Ollivanders, which is freakishly similar to the one in the movie. You can live out your Harry Potter dreams at this Phuket bar, perfect for the ambitious, shrewed Slytherins.

For more information, visit Hog’s Head website.

A Harry Potter-inspired kitchen collection for Hufflepuffs

Creative and cute, premium French cookware manufacturer Le Creuset brings Harry Potter magic to your kitchen. The Harry Potter™ x Le Creuset limited-edition collection includes an enchanting mix of Harry Potter-themed cookware and bakeware. Items include an Ollivanders mug, wand spatulas, and Quidditch ovens. Thanks to Le Creuset, we now have appropriate kitchen supplies for Butterbeer and Chocolate Frogs. Hufflepuffs, with your patience and lovely attitude, we believe this is the perfect way for you to celebrate. Just make sure you don’t Sectumsempra while you’re acing it in the kitchen.

The Harry Potter™ x Le Creuset collection can be purchased at Le Creuset at Central Chidlom, Central Ladprao, Emporium, and Siam Paragon.

A collection of Harry Potter-inspired board games for Ravenclaws

Known and loved for your wisdom and wit, we deemed board games are the way to go for you Ravenclaws. Besides movies and books, Harry Potter has also made it into the world of games. Although we may not be able to partake in the Triwizard Tournament, there are still numerous Harry Potter edition games that can be played in the muggle world. From a Harry Potter Scrabble to Pictionary to Uno, you’re spoilt for choice. The smarties of the houses, we’re sure you’ll thoroughly enjoy playing (and winning) these games.

Browse through and shop Harry Potter games on Shopee and King Power.