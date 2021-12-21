2021 in memes: A meme for every month of the year

Here is a recap of 2021 in memes. To spice it up, we’ve picked a meme for each month of the year.

While the year 2021 has witnessed countless unprecedented situations and can be described as somewhat ‘erratic,’ the memes have remained constant. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here is a recap of 2021 in the most millennial form of all: memes.

I think it’s cute we’re all pretending shit will be back to normal on January 1, 2021. I love that for us. pic.twitter.com/AlVk1dNfvl — samantha bush (@takeyourzoloft) August 10, 2020

how i sleep knowing im single, not being cheated on, and ain’t gotta buy nobody a valentine’s day gift pic.twitter.com/rwamjDE03Z — raymond (@rayycastellano) February 4, 2021

Me and my social skills

March 2020 March 2021 pic.twitter.com/ZuKhruZkCI — Angela Mayfield (@pinkrocktopus) March 1, 2021

Who needs april mop when ur life is already a joke pic.twitter.com/S7kgkzV7OP — Mili (@Emilim0l) April 1, 2021

Wearing all your clothes to the airport to avoid the extra baggage charges #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/zTs4TkM4yg — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 22, 2021

Me from June 1 through June 30 pic.twitter.com/iamYfXrj6B — Southern Homo (@SouthernHomo) June 1, 2019

Truly a golden job: lifeguard at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/hmKxBLzh2N — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 26, 2021

The Omicron Variant sounds like a 60’s sci-fi movie pic.twitter.com/CAAZJaRtqm — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) November 27, 2021