2022 Oscar nominations: ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads with 12 nods, two Asian films makes history

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on 8 February by actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer The Power of the Dog received the highest nominations for the 94th Academy Awards with 11 nods across 10 categories.

Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, received the second-highest nominations with 10. Among the other major nominees were King Richard and West Side Story, both of which got seven nominations each.

There were 276 films eligible for the top honour. A total of 10 films were nominated in the Best Picture category.

2022 Oscar nominations

Asian films make history

The nominations were announced in two parts by Jordan and Ross. Announcements were also made by people from across the US keeping in view Oscars’ theme for this year: “Movie lovers unite”. Among the famous guest announcers was WWE star Titus O’Neil.

One of the biggest highlights of the nominations was the Japanese movie Drive My Car, which is based on a Haruki Murakami short story. Besides receiving a nod in the International Feature Film category, it has also been nominated in three others: Best Picture, Best Director (for Ryusuke Hamaguchi) and Best Adapted Screenplay (for Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe). This is the first time that any Japanese film has received more than one Oscar nomination.

Japan is not the only Asian country in the International Feature Film category. It has Bhutan’s Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom for company. This is the first time that a film from the landlocked South Asian country has received an Oscar nomination.

As expected, Will Smith, the winner of the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, was nominated in the Best Actor category for playing the father of fictional versions of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard. He earlier received Best Actor nominations at the BAFTA Awards and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for his performance.

Nicole Kidman, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama this year, received an Oscar nod for Being the Ricardos in which she plays the legendary American actress Lucille Ball.

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced live on Oscars.org besides the Academy’s official Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts. It was also telecast by major broadcasters, including ABC.

The 94th Academy Awards is set to take place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. The Oscars will have a host this year, first time since 2018.

Here’s the complete list of 2022 Oscar nominations

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi — Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield — tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith — King Richard

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

JK Simmons — Being The Ricardos

Troy Kotsur — CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons — The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley —The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose —West Side Story

Judi Dench — Belfast

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA — Siân Heder

Drive My Car — Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

The Lost Daughter — Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog — Jane Campion

Dune — Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast —Kenneth Branagh

Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson

Don’t Look Up — Adam McKay (Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)

The Worst Person In The World — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

King Richard — Zach Baylin

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Flee (Denmark)

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Flee

Raya and The Last Dragon

Luca

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Flee

Attica

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

The Queen of Basketball

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Robin Robin

Bestia

The Windshield Wiper

Boxballet

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

On My Mind

The Dress

Please Hold

The Long Goodbye

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up — Nicholas Britell

Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias

Dune — Hans Zimmer

Encanto — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” (King Richard) — DIXSON, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days) — Diane Warren

“Down to Joy” (Belfast) — Van Morrison

Costume Design

Cruella — Jenny Beavan

Cyrano — Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Nightmare Alley — Luis Sequeira

West Side Story — Paul Tazewell

Dune — Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Sound

Belfast — Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri

The Power of The Dog — Richard Flynn, Robert MacKenzie, Tara Webb

West Side Story — Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy

No Time to Die — Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor

Dune — Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up — Hank Corwin

The Power of the Dog — Peter Sciberras

Dune — Joe Walker

King Richard — Pamela Martin

tick, tick…Boom! — Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Cinematography

Dune — Greig Fraser

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Bruno Delbonnel

Nightmare Alley — Dan Laustsen

West Side Story — Janusz Kaminski

The Power of the Dog — Ari Wegner

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America — Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci — Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, Fredric Aspiras

Dune — Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

Cruella — Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

Production Design

Dune — Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh

Nightmare Alley — Tamara Deverell Shane Vieau

West Side Story — Adam Stockhausen Rena DeAngelo

The Power of the Dog — Grant Major, Amber Richards

Visual Effects

Dune — Paul Lambert, Tristen Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings — Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver

Free Guy — Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick

No Time to Die — Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould

(Main image: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX/KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX – © 2021 Netflix, Inc./IMDb)

(Featured image: IMDb)