5 unique things we already love about Japan’s Ghibli Park

Ghibli Park is set to open this November, but it’s unlike any other theme park you’ve seen before

Ever since being announced in 2017, fans have been waiting excitedly for Ghibli Park. The chance to see Hayao Miyzaki’s world come to life is something fans are longing to do, and fortunately, they don’t have to wait any longer. Ghibli Park is set to open this November 1, but if you think it’s going to your typical theme park, think again.

Here are 5 unique things about Ghibli Park

There are no rides

When you think of theme parks, you probably think of heart-dropping rides for thrillseekers. However, Ghibli Park has none of those. The attractions found in the park consist of exhibits and immersive locations from Ghibli films that fans will recognise. For example, visitors can visit the World Emporium from Whispers of the Heart and even find themselves inside some of the films’ classic scenes like the iconic train carriage scene with No-Face in Spirited Away. The park seeks to transport you into the world of the Ghibli films and immerse you completely.

It was built with sustainability in mind

Ghibli Park is located in the Aichi Prefecture in the same place where the 2005 World Expo was held. In an effort to not harm the environment, the park makes use of the same structures that were already built, refurbishing them so that they will fit the park’s theme. Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, the indoor area of the park that will house shops, restaurants, and other attractions, was originally an indoor swimming pool. Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli’s founder, also insisted that no trees be cut down during the park’s construction and that builders utilise the existing clearings to construct attractions.

There are easter eggs hidden everywhere

The park is littered with references and hidden gems from the films. Some are easier to find like the “forgotten items” on a number of benches around the park, like Shun Kazuma’s satchel and cap from From Up on Poppy Hill. Others are a little more difficult to spot like the fuzzy soot sprites from My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. Fans will surely have their hands full trying to explore and discover all the park’s hidden details.

There’s an exhibit that revolves all around the food of Ghibli films

No rollercoasters? No problem. This exhibit more than makes up for it. Anyone who’s ever watched a Ghibli film knows just how deceptively delectable the food looks, and if you’ve ever wondered how they do that, then this exhibit, titled “Delicious! Animating Memorable Meals”, will unveil the secrets behind drawing mouth-watering meals. It’s probably best to go get a bite to eat afterwards because you will definitely be hungry.

Tickets are sold by lottery

If you were hoping to simply buy your tickets online, you’re going to be disappointed. Right now, tickets are not just limited to those residing in Japan but are also won through a lottery. On top of that, tickets are required for each area. Three areas will be ready for visitors on opening day but there will be five areas in total. Ghibli Park’s website does say that a release date for international tickets will be announced on the website though we can’t say when that announcement will be.

Visit their website for more info