7 roles we’d love to see Jennifer Coolidge play (including a dolphin)

She’s the mother we never had. She’s the sister everybody wants. She’s the friend that everyone deserves. We don’t know a better person. It’s Jennifer Coolidge.

This icon and legend needs no introduction. She’s an Emmy-award winner, a Grammy-award winner, she’s Fiona from A Cinderella Story, Stiffler’s mum from American Pie, the Paulette Bonafonté from Legally Blonde, and most recently, Tanya McQuoid from The White Lotus. In our minds, she’s already an EGOT title-holder.

That’s why to let others better visualise her versatility, we have a couple of entries for Hollywood’s consideration. Here are the roles we’d love to see Jennifer Coolidge play, just because she totally can.

[Hero and featured image credit: Avengers: Age of Ultron/IMDb]

Roles we’d love to see Jennifer Coolidge play

Darth Vader in whatever spin-off they plan next

Judges, critics, George Lucas—for your consideration: Darth Vader played by Jennifer Coolidge. We know that with the success of the franchise, they’re going to milk it for what it’s worth. So whatever they have in the works, be it a spin-off, prequel or sequel, let Jennifer improve the film for everyone. What would be more fitting than Darth Vader himself?

Peppa Pig in a live adaptation

She looks so pink—guess who she is. Now, she can fulfill the fantasy and star as Peppa Pig for real. We know she was trying to go for the Italian star Monica Vitti, and she can do that too. Hell, let’s do a Peppa Pig story with her as Monica Vitti. The possibilities are simply endless.

The new Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out series

When you think about it, the face of Jennifer Coolidge is perfect for a detective story. As a detective, you have to look serious and firm, and don’t let your emotions show. Even though she’s upset, she can’t show emotion for another and a half. That’s more than enough for her to find the culprit in all this murderous glass onion.

Bayonetta 3 for her eventual live action

Jennifer Coolidge performing a high-octane version of Moonlight Serenade? Sign us up. Now her bend and snap will be more deadly with this guns-blazing, witch-timing ensemble. With the calibre of her acting, the Lumen Sages and Umbra Witches will undoubtedly end their wars and live in harmony. Ugh, her talent.

Guillermo Del Toro’s next monster movie

The Shape of Water woke up a part of the internet many forget existed: people who are sexually-charged by buff monsters. Fulfill their fantasies with a protagonist with a repertoire playing sexually-charged characters, from Paulette to Stiffler’s mum. Let Jennifer Coolidge grace your screens working with a Guillermo Del Toro—it’s a combo you’ve never thought of for sure.

Almost every woman in La La Land

She’s got the invitation, she’s got the right address. We thought about having Jennifer Coolidge getting a role in the musical La La Land, but we couldn’t think of who she would play. So of course, it’s decided that the movie would be better off having her play almost every role. We’ll leave one girl played by someone else for the sake of diversity, in case Netflix wants to pick this up, but apart from that, she’s all the characters in the crowd, baby.

A literal dolphin

In an interview at the Golden Globes, Jennifer Coolidge was asked about her dream role. Her response was that she “always wanted to play a dolphin,” similar to Flipper (1964). Gather all the directors and let’s make this a reality. Jennifer Garner, who starred as Sally the Dolphin in the 1998 Fantasy Island, tagged the living legend and prompted her to keep on hoping, as these roles do exist. If this movie doesn’t hit theatres by 2026, we will riot.