8 Thai actors who are famous internationally

These days, many Thai stars have caught the attention of international audiences.

Besides Thai K-pop idols, many Thai stars are making waves abroad. With their talented skills and charming appearances, they have burst into the international entertainment industry. They are well-known as stars in Thai and international films or even Hollywood. We’ve rounded up some of the Thai stars who have received international praise.

Mai Davika Hoorne

If you’re a fan of Thai movies, you might be familiar with the name Mai Davika. The Thai-Belgian actress and model is well known for her leading role in many of Thailand’s highest-grossing films like Pee Mak, The Scar, Heart Attack, and Suddenly Twenty. She has also starred in music videos of several Korean and Vietnamese singers.

Mario Maurer

Hilarious and handsome, Mario Maurer is known as a comedy actor in Thailand. He has risen as a Thai star since becoming the lead actor in The Love of Siam. The film was surprisingly popular internationally, particularly in China. After that, he still received many big successes like the role in Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Pee Mak, and Low Season. He has had roles in Chinese and Filipino films too.

Kitty Chicha Amatayakul

Kitty Chicha began her acting career in local Thai films and TV series. When she landed the role of Nanno in the Netflix series Girl From Nowhere, she gained a following in many parts of Asia due to her portrayal of the devilish girl that brings karmic justice everywhere she goes. The show was recently named NME’s 10 Best Asian Films and TV Shows of 2021. She also starred in the true-crime series The Serpent as Suda, the lover of the main antagonist and serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Aokbab Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying

Aokbab Chutimon started her career as a model before landing her first film role in Netflix’s Bad Genius. Her role as Lynn, a star student who runs an exam cheating scheme, put her on the international radar. She is the first Thai actress to receive the Screen International Rising Star Asia Award at the New York Asian Film Festival 2017.

Mike Pirath Nitipaisankul

Mike Pirath, also known as Mike D. Angelo, is a Thai-Chinese singer, actor, and model based in China. He debuted as Thai pop duo Golf-Mike with his brother Golf Pichaya Nitipaisankul in 2005. Thanks to their talent, they also gained international fame in China, Malaysia, Korea, and Japan. Afterwards, he has starred in many Chinese TV shows. He recently starred in a new Hollywood film The Misfits alongside Pierce Brosnan.

Poyd Treechada Petcharat

Poyd Treechada is one of very few transgender Thai female actresses who received international recognition. She was crowned Miss Tiffany and Miss International Quen in 2004, and has advocated for supporting LGBTQ causes both domestically and internationally. She is also widely known in Hong Kong and China.

Pong Nawat Kulrattanarak

Pong Nawat has starred in the lead roles in many popular dramas in Thailand, such as Song Kram Nang Fah, Ngao Asoke, and Wanthong. He also has gained popularity in China as a supporting and leading actor in Chinese TV shows like Revive and Love Jewelry.

Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat

Mew Suppasit gained international fans through a Thai BL series on LINE TV titled TharnType: The Series. His role as Tharn, an openly gay music student who falls in love with his roommate Type (portrayed by Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong) received much fanfare, and the hashtag #MewGulf has been trending on Twitter across Asia. The on-screen have such great chemistry that many look forward to them coupling in real life.