10 music albums releasing this January 2022

From The Weekend’s Dawn FM to The Lumineers’ Brightside, here are ten exciting albums releasing this January 2022.
With countless singles and albums released each month, it’s pretty much an impossible task to keep track of all the latest music releases. From old-school rock to alternative to modern rap to mainstream pop, here are ten music albums releasing this January 2022.
Fellow melophiles, make sure you’re in the know with what’s new in the music world with our reoccurring monthly column where we pick out and feature ten music albums releasing that month.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- ‘Dawn FM’ by The Weeknd
- ‘Mamaru’ by RuPaul
- ‘Night Call’ by Years & Years
- ‘Icy Season’ by Saweetie
- ‘Transparency’ by Twin Atlantic
- 'Brightside' by The Lumineers
- ‘Fix Yourself, Not the World’ by The Wombats
- ‘The Boy Named If’ by Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- ‘The Gods we Can Touch’ by AURORA
- ‘Motordrome’ by MØ
Almost a year after his previous album, Canadian singer-songwriter releases his fifth studio album this month. For Dawn FM, expect guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and more. The album cover is interesting. Get ready for the memes.
[Image credit: @theeweeknd/Instagram]
Are you ready for the queen’s fourteenth studio album? If you’re ready, then Shantay, you stay. Just like everything else the American icon does, we already know Mamaru is going to be fabulous.
[Image credit: @rupaulofficial/Instagram]
Night Call by British musician Olly Years & Years serves as a follow-up to Palo Santo, his second studio album. The upcoming album features 22 tracks in total.
[Image credit: @yearsandyears/Instagram]
From Icy Grl to Icy Season, Saweetie’s soon-to-release project boasts seven high-profile collaborations. This is more of a mini mixtape, rather than an archetypal album.
[Image credit: @saweetie/Instagram]
If you enjoy jamming to alternative rock, we believe this album will do you good. Transparency by Scottish alternative rock band Twin Atlantic is a ten-track album.
[Image credit: @twinatlantic/Instagram]
January 2022 welcomes The Lumineers’ Brightside, the American indie-folk band’s fourth studio album. The album was preceded by the release of three singles: Brightside, Big Shot, and A.M. Radio.
[Image credit: @thelumineers/Instagram]
Love listening to British rock? Mark your calendar for 14 January 2022. That’s when The Wombats releases their fifth studio album, Fix Yourself, Not the World. We like the name. We like the album cover.
[Image credit: @wombatsofficial/Instagram]
Award-winning English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters release an album titled The Boy Named If later this month. The album is preceded by two singles: Magnificent Hurt and Paint The Red Rose Blue.
[Image credit: @elviscostello/Instagram]
Runaway on 21 January 2022 with the Norwegian singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, The Gods we can Touch. Four singles have already been released: Exist for Love, Giving in to the Love, Heathens, and Cure for Me.
[Image credit: @auroramusic/Instagram]
Next on the list is Motordrome. The upcoming long-awaited album is the Danish singer and songwriter’s third album and sees a release towards the end of the month on 28 January 2022.
[Image credit: @momomoyouth/Instagram]