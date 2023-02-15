‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ gets first teaser and release date

The first teaser trailer of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story finally arrived on 14 February. The show is a spin-off of Bridgerton (2020– ), the hugely successful historical-fiction TV show based on the book series by Julia Quinn.

The spin-off is essentially a prequel with its lens on Queen Charlotte, one of the main characters in Bridgerton.

The teaser was released during a fan event by American streaming giant Netflix and Shonda Rhimes’ TV production company, Shondaland.

Rhimes is the showrunner, executive producer and writer of the show. Tom Verica serves as the director and is also a co-executive producer with Betsy Beers. The limited series will have six episodes and release on 4 May.

What we know about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Plot revolves around a young Charlotte’s life

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” reads the logline of the series.

The teaser of the highly anticipated show begins with a young Charlotte looking worried as she enters the palace to meet King George III, who would later become her husband, with hundreds of people cheering outside.

Charlotte meets George and the two are instantly drawn to each other. But the teaser shows that where there is love, there are also problems.

“Your marriage is the business of this country. This cannot go wrong,” says a character in the teaser.

Lady Danbury says, “You are the first of your kind. You must secure your position.”

As tensions mount, Charlotte asserts, “This is my home. I am the queen.”

Who plays whom in Queen Charlotte?

India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte while Corey Mylchreest appears as the young King George III.

The young Lady Danbury is played by Arsema Thomas, whose first look picture was released by Netflix earlier in January.

Three prominent actors from Bridgerton also appear in flashes during the teaser trailer of the origin series of Queen Charlotte. Golda Rosheuvel is seen in her role as the older Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh appears as the older Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell returns as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Hugh Sachs is set to reprise his role of Brimsley from the main series. A younger version of the character will be played by Sam Clemmett in the Bridgerton spin-off.

Other actors in the spin-off include Michelle Fairley, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Freddie Dennis.

(Main and Featured images: IMDb)