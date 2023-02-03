Anthony Bussirette on first love and his performance in ‘You and Me and Me’

No matter which conversation circle you are in, the GDH movie ‘You and Me and Me’ is constantly being mentioned. This romantic comedy tells the story of first love in the Y2K era, played by Tony – Anthony Bussirette and Baipor – Thitiya.

This marks the first movie project for the producer, Tong-Banchong, the new directors, Wanwaew-Waewwan Hongvivat, and the leading actor and actress. But before watching the full story in the cinema on February 9th, 2023, let’s talk a closer look at the 19-year-old boy’s first work, first love, and the chemistry between the main characters in the movie.

Tell us about your role in ‘You and Me and Me.’

“Mak” is a half-Isan boy passionate about playing the Thai lute. He’s a pure and cute character who wishes well for everyone who comes into his life. I think the appeal of this character is his sincere and honest Isan-ness. I never thought I’d get the opportunity to play an Isan character. But I say it’s charming because we’re not familiar with or hear the Isan language daily. Personally, I feel it’s very special. I don’t speak Isan well, so I had to practice, and I had a coach to help me with my speaking and pronunciation.

How did the casting go?

The casting process was tough. I felt like I had gone through a lot. As I didn’t have the same personality traits as the character “Mak,” I had to audition several times. I recall one instance where I had to perform in a dramatic scene, which was not my forte, but I was able to get through it. There was also a time when I had to play “Mak” according to my own interpretation of the character. I depicted “Mak” as an adorable and charming boy. However, if you ask me, I don’t possess those qualities myself.

What did you think of the year 1999, the year in which the film takes place?

I was born in 2004, so I’m not exactly a child of the 90s. But I happen to like old things, like music and movies from the 90s. I feel like I don’t have to change much to adjust to the movie’s setting. At the same time, I’m happy that there are movies that take place back in those old times.

Did you draw from personal experience when playing first love?

I incorporated some into my performance, like my first love, which is a common experience for teenagers. However, my first love was different from Mak’s love in the story. I bring the experience of always wanting to be there for the person I love because I know that first love is thinking about deep passion.

Can you share some stories about working with Tong-Banchong and the directors Wanwaew-Waewwan.

I would like to say first that I have been a big fan of P’Tong for a long time. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him. I don’t know if I’ll ever get another chance to work with someone as talented as P’Tong, so this is a special opportunity for me. P’Wan and P’Waew have been there for me a lot since the time during the Thai lute workshop. There was a moment when I was in despair and felt like I didn’t understand the character, but P’Wan and P’Waew were always there to help, explain things, and encourage me. Thanks to them, I’ve grown more confident and don’t feel nervous anymore.

How do you see the development of your character from beginning to end?

I can clearly see the development of the character “Mak” at the end of the story. At first, I only played as a school student speaking Isan language, but when I played in intense scenes, I realised that I had become attached to “Yu” and “Mee” as much as “Mak” did. When I was told I didn’t understand Isan culture, the team sent me to live in Nakhon Phanom province with my friends. They let me learn about the lifestyle of the Isan people, how they do things, and how they speak. I met good friends whom I could contact easily. I felt that being with this group of friends opened my heart more because I was always afraid of everything before and thought of the worse all the time. It helps me adjust myself to my role as well.

How was your first experience working with Baipor for the first time?

With her first performance playing twin characters, she was initially nervous and overwhelmed. I saw her attending multiple workshops. She played well sometimes, and sometimes she didn’t. But for her first performance, I think she was truly amazing. I am really proud of her. In fact, it was our first performance together, and we understood each other easily. We talked about everything, work and life. I believe that good chemistry, both on and off stage, is key to a truly impactful performance.

Have you ever wished you could go back and redo a scene?

I have one. It was an emotional scene between “Yuu” and “Mee”. At the time, the crew didn’t have enough time, and everything was rushed. Even though they told me I did a great job, as an actor, I still think it could have been better.

Why does everyone have to come to watch this movie?

Because it’s a charming movie. A chill film that lets people get lost in the story. It’s not a movie with a complex plot, and it also touches on the tale from the past, which I think many people can relate to. It makes people feel nostalgic and want to be a child again.