Coachella 2022: Which Asian artists are performing?

One of the biggest music festivals is almost upon us. Here, we proudly feature all the Asian artists that are performing at Coachella 2022.

The 2022 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is less than three months away. After the open-air festival’s cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first Coachella since 2019. The dates for this year are: 15-17 April 2022 and 22-24 April 2022.

[Hero image credit: Coachella; featured image credit: Peggy Gou/Facebook]

This April, Coachella welcomes 178 artists from around the world. The lineup was announced last week and we were excited to see Asian artists among the list of performers. A total of ten Asian artists were invited to perform at the festival, and we’re ecstatic and proud to see Asian talent achieving well-deserved international acknowledgment and appreciation. Here are the ones you need to know.

10 Asian artists performing at Coachella 2022