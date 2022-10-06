Bangkok rainy season memes that are just so relatable right now

Since you can’t go out tonight anyway, scroll through these hilarious and relatable Bangkok rainy season memes to pass the time.

First things first: flooding is a very serious issue. The rainy season in Thailand has not been easy for many. Nonetheless, there is some sense of unity in our suffering, and for those of us who have not been as affected, we’re lucky that the consequence comes down to ‘just’ increased traffic, delayed deliveries, and getting our feet wet.

Ever the millennials, we love to complain, and we love to do it in meme form. Over the past few weeks, Bangkok meme accounts have been abloom with many a rainy season meme, outlining the trouble of ordering food, going out for drinks, and making it to work on time.

Stay safe out there, and if you can have a laugh while you’re at it, read on for some of the best Bangkok rainy season memes below. Sorry Miranda Priestly but it is not merely drizzling.

Bangkok rainy seasons: 10 relatable memes to lighten the mood

Guys, remember rooftop events? We don’t either.

Have mercy

Keep repeating this affirmation

Every. Single. Time.

Also. Every. Single. Time.

True story.

Good luck to the team…

It’s like we never learn

“Like Venice out there”

And lastly, coolness over everything.