The 15 best detective novels all mystery lovers will love

From a murder crime scene to a detective embarking on a journey to solve the murder mystery, some of the best detective novels take readers on a thrilling ride, making them passionate to know who the real culprit is.

These mysterious stories are mindfully plotted where the writer drops clues to unveil character traits of the murderer which readers have to pick. The characters in these novels gradually progress to their true self and reveal their intent creating an enigma surrounding them which readers have to decode.

Readers who gorge on crime fiction and murder mysteries always look around for a detective story with perfect private investigators, startling villains, gloomy alleys, serial killers or seductive heiresses. And, the ones which serve us with the ability to solve a conundrum that is challenging enough, also gives us a chance to yell “I knew it!” when the conclusion is revealed. Also, the ones which make the dark story seem relatable and real with uncanny twists and turns, are much loved by a reader who likes murder investigation. It is indeed encapsulating to find solace, after satiating one’s craving for curiosity in the world of popular detective novels.

For some, detective stories from the 1920s are enduringly well-liked and tastefully written that hasn’t been surpassed. For others these cosy crime mysteries are pretentious and not so appealing, belonging to a genre that is formulaic and class-based.

Here is a list of the best detective novels that are an amalgamation of both historical and contemporary stories. If you’ve not read these masterpieces yet, you’ll want to get your reading glasses on, pronto.

15 best detective novels you that should add to your reading list