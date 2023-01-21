The 15 best detective novels all mystery lovers will love

From a murder crime scene to a detective embarking on a journey to solve the murder mystery, some of the best detective novels take readers on a thrilling ride, making them passionate to know who the real culprit is.
These mysterious stories are mindfully plotted where the writer drops clues to unveil character traits of the murderer which readers have to pick. The characters in these novels gradually progress to their true self and reveal their intent creating an enigma surrounding them which readers have to decode.
Readers who gorge on crime fiction and murder mysteries always look around for a detective story with perfect private investigators, startling villains, gloomy alleys, serial killers or seductive heiresses. And, the ones which serve us with the ability to solve a conundrum that is challenging enough, also gives us a chance to yell “I knew it!” when the conclusion is revealed. Also, the ones which make the dark story seem relatable and real with uncanny twists and turns, are much loved by a reader who likes murder investigation. It is indeed encapsulating to find solace, after satiating one’s craving for curiosity in the world of popular detective novels.
For some, detective stories from the 1920s are enduringly well-liked and tastefully written that hasn’t been surpassed. For others these cosy crime mysteries are pretentious and not so appealing, belonging to a genre that is formulaic and class-based.
Here is a list of the best detective novels that are an amalgamation of both historical and contemporary stories. If you’ve not read these masterpieces yet, you’ll want to get your reading glasses on, pronto.
15 best detective novels you that should add to your reading list
This is Fergus Hume’s first novel which was initially published in a newspaper and later in the form of a book. It is a bestselling mystery novel from the Victorian era with various unanticipated turns and twists. The Mystery of a Hansom Cab revolves around an intriguing murder and juxtaposes the pleasant lives of the wealthy and well-connected with the agony of those residing in the slums of the city’s back alleys.
It is said that this book by Hume inspired Arthur Conan Doyle to pen his iconic character Sherlock Holmes and a series of stories based on him.
The Mystery of Hansom Cab
Published in 1939, The Big Sleep belongs to the hardboiled detective fiction genre about investigator Philip Marlowe, a classic private eye, a fierce individualist and the protagonist of Raymond Chandler’s debut novel as well as further series. Throughout the book, many people betray and blackmail one another, and many secrets are disclosed, which amplifies the complexity of the plot. Chandler’s masterpiece was adapted into a movie twice — 1946 and 1978.
The Big Sleep
It is one of Agatha Christie’s most audacious criminal mysteries, and an early and especially outstanding Hercule Poirot adventure that revolutionised the detective novel genre with its infamous twist. The novel introduces a man named Roger Ackroyd who knows a lot. He is aware that the woman he loves had murdered her former spouse and is being blackmailed by someone to kill him too, but he still gets stabbed in the neck after her possible suicide.
The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
This paragon by Sunday Times bestselling author Anthony Horowitz is a dark version of a cosy crime novel with a contemporary twist, simultaneously focusing on a parody of the English rural mystery. It is a thoroughly entertaining tale of greed and sleaze in the publishing industry.
The TV adaptation of this bestselling novel was released in February 2022 starring Conleth Hill, Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan.
Magpie Murders
One of the greatest crime novels of the 20th century, The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett, can be termed as a novel that breaks into literature from its genre’s pages at times. The story, set in San Francisco, follows detective Sam Spade as he engages in a thrilling pursuit of the perpetrator of a string of murders who is full of deceptions and lies.
The movie adaptation of this novel was released in 1941 with the same title by Warner Bros production, starring Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor and Gladys George.
The Maltese Falcon
Published in 1933, this famous suspenseful thriller by Dorothy L. Sayers, with the dashing and clever Lord Peter Wimsey as the protagonist, is based around a posh London advertising agency. When Pym’s Publicity advertising agency’s executive Victor Dean falls and dies, Peter is prompted to go undercover to look into the incident.
The Los Angeles Times named Sayers as one of the greatest mystery story writers of the twentieth century for writing Murder Must Advertise.
Murder Must Advertise
The first instalment of the Harry Hole series by bestselling Norwegian author and musician Jo Nesbo, is set in Australia, where the police sends detective Harry Hole to Sydney to serve as an attaché during their investigation of a young girl living there. Things turn nasty for the case as well as Harry when it is revealed s from the investigation that they are dealing with a serial killer.
The Bat
The way Sir Arthur Conan Doyle plays with the idea of the paranormal in The Hound Of The Baskervilles makes it the most well-known Sherlock Holmes novel where Dr. Watson and Sherlock are urged to assist the Baskerville family, who are plagued by a long-standing curse. And, in order to beat an opponent who is nearly equal to him, Sherlock must choose between reason and magic while establishing the win of good over evil.
The Hound Of The Baskervilles
Michael Wiley’s Monument Road is a gloomy tale that is a combination of a murder mystery and a psychological thriller that introduces former death row convict turned private eye Franky Dast.
Franky, who spent eight years on death row for a crime he didn’t commit, is now an investigator with the Justice Now Initiative, hoping to assist others who are in a similar predicament.
Monument Road
A ‘PBS Great American Read Top 100’ by the queen of suspense Agatha Christie follows ten strangers who are invited to an secluded island off the Devon coast in England by a mysterious host, where they all begin to perish one by one.
The TV Mini series adaptation of the novel with the same name was released in 2015 starring Maeve Dermody, Charles Dance and Toby Stephens.
And Then There Were None
In this novel, bestselling author Louise Penny presents Monsieur L’Inspecteur Armand Gamache of the series Surete du Quebec, a contemporary Poirot who serves as the main character in this cherished classic crime series. The story takes many folds with a Thanksgiving holiday-related murder involving a body found in the woods that leads Armand to a little community in the Eastern townships, and various secrets unfold thereafter.
Still Life
Written by Raoul Whitfield, Death in a Bowl is a tale of avarice and treachery against the backdrop of Hollywood in the late 1920s. It features hard-drinking and two-fisted private investigator Ben Jardinn, who is hired by two of the prime suspects to establish their innocence with respect to a murder that occurs in front of twenty thousand witnesses on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl.
Death in Bowl
Author of five suspense novels that received critical acclaim, Daniel Palmer narrates a gripping thriller about Angie, a woman who discovers the startling truth about her parents and her background. It challenges her own safety and she has to face the repercussions of her choices.
Forgive Me
A 2021 Edgar Nominee for Best Novel and Amazon Best Book of the Month in Mystery, Thriller & Suspense — The Missing American is a novel by Kwei Quartey, who was voted as Best Male Author by the National Book Club in 2010. Quartey’s mysteries are set in Ghana, and have consistently and vividly brought to life stories from this part of the African continent. In this novel, he explores the shadowy world of Ghanaian internet scammers.
The Missing American
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is a renowned story of the Orient Express that stopped as it passed through the hilly Balkans just after midnight owing to a snowdrift. A murderer on board kills a passenger who is an American tycoon. Now detective Hercule who is in the same train has to find the murderer to ensure the safety of other co-passengers as well as himself, in case the killer plans to strike again.
A movie adaptation of the novel was released in 2017 starring Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz and Willem Dafoe.
Murder on the Orient Express