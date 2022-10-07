The best horror movies of 2022 to get you in the spooky mood

October is spooky season and if you haven’t gotten into the frightful mood as of yet, this list might help you out. There’s been no shortage of utterly frightening films, but these are, in our opinion, some of the best horror movies released in 2022.

If you’re a fan of the horror genre and love nail-biting scary movies that make you peek through your fingers, these films are the ones you watch. While there are many promising horror films which are yet to roll out this year, it is time to run through all the films released this year that have kept viewers up all night and sent chills down their spine. Dim the lights, get cozy, and hope for thunderstorms (which is easy to hope for nowadays here in Bangkok) to set the mood as you binge this list.

Take a look at some of the best horror movies of 2022 that you may have missed

The Black Phone

Directed by: Scott Derrickson

Cast: Ethan Hawke as Grabber, Mason Thames as Finney and Madeleine McGraw as Gwen

Release date: 24 June

Synopsis: An adaptation of a Joe Hill short story of the same name, this nerve-wracking horror film is sure to terrify even the toughest horror fans.

Set in the 1970s, The Black Phone revolves around 13-year-old Finney, an extremely warm-hearted young boy, who is targeted by school bullies and tries to stay away from his abusive father after school hours. However, his sister Gwen has his back with her sharp tongue.

Their hometown faces a rough period as cases of missing children rises. While the residents name the mortifying serial killer ‘The Grabber,’ Finney becomes his latest victim. Finney is locked up in a sound-proof basement with a disconnected black phone through which he can talk to the spirits of The Grabber’s previous victims.

The film comes after Derrickson departed from Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and though it may not have jolting jump scares and ghosts lurking behind, brilliant performances by an incredible cast make the eerie atmosphere come alive. It is also the first film after Sinister (2012) which brings Derrickson, Hawke and screenwriter C Robert Cargill together.

Orphan: First Kill

Directed by: William Brent Bell

Cast: Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, Julia Stiles as Tricia Albright and Rossif Sutherland as Allen Albright

Release date: 19 August

Synopsis: If the very image of Esther brings back nightmares of the 2009 film Orphan, you must watch this new Paramount Pictures horror movie. This 2022 title is a prequel to the original movie and traces the origin of Esther — a young girl who breaks away from a psychiatric hospital in Estonia and takes on a new identity.

If you thought that this one won’t be as spooky as the previous film because you know how things would play out, hold that thought. Bell serves twists on the existing plot and takes the audience on a wild, terrifying ride.

Interestingly, Fuhrman was aged 25 at the time of filming this new movie, but Bell’s adept techniques and camera angles made her look younger than she appeared in the 2009 film.

The film received positive reviews from critics and surprised producers who did not anticipate such an overwhelming response.

X

Directed by: Ti West

Cast: Mia Goth as Maxine, Jenna Ortega as Lorraine, Brittany Snow as Bobby-Lynne and Kid Cudy as Jackson

Release date: 18 March

Synopsis: Released by A24, X revolves around a group of young filmmakers and the cast of an adult film, who are shooting in a rural Texas house belonging to an elderly couple. Soon, the group finds that their members go missing one by one.

Eschewing from the typical recipes of a slasher, this horror film takes a fresh spin on the trope and delivers the right gory and thrilling feels without going too overboard. Additionally, brilliant performances from the entire cast make it one of the best horror films from the A24 banner. According to Rotten Tomatoes, “X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots.”

Watcher

Directed by: Chloe Okuno

Cast: Maika Monroe as Julia, Karl Glusman as Francis and Burn Gorman as Watcher

Release date: 3 June

Synopsis: Julia is a young actress who moves to Bucharest with her boyfriend but finds herself being constantly watched by a creepy neighbour. If dealing with this wasn’t enough, the city is haunted by a serial killer.

One of the best horror movies to roll out this year, Watcher marks Okuno’s first feature film and targets a common societal issue telling women that they are absolutely safe and need not overreact to minor problems.

The film may not have too many surprise scenes and abrupt cuts but it does make you wonder about every person you come across in real life.

The Sadness

Directed by: Rob Jabbaz

Cast: Berant Zhu as Jim, Regina Lei as Kat, Chen Ying-ru as Molly

Release date: 12 May (Streaming)

Synopsis: Asian horror cinema often depicts stomach-churning scenes of gore and zombie outbreaks quite vividly and The Sadness ticks all the right boxes.

Chaos and anarchy descend on the city of Taipei as residents turn into mass killers. In the wake of such a deadly viral pandemic, Jim and Kat are a young couple who seek to find each other. Violence, killing and massacre only seem to rise while the government and authorities remain complacent.

Among the most gruesome horror movies of 2022, The Sadness lives up to its name and is not for the faint-hearted. In fact, a trigger warning is also issued at the beginning for those who may not be able to endure watching all the slashing and blood.

Scream

Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Cast: Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as Dewey Riley and Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Release date: 14 January

Synopsis: The latest instalment of the Scream franchise, this 2022 horror movie is released 26 years after the first film rolled out and marks the continuing sequel to the sequence of events. While a new set of faces reprise the characters, horror fans are in for an action-packed thriller which brings back the Ghostface killer.

The town of Woodsboro is again under attack as the killer targets groups of teenagers and the town’s deep-buried past resurfaces. Jenna Ortega proves to be on a roll with the horror genre while the other lead actors do a commendable job as well.

Crimes Of The Future

Directed by: David Cronenberg

Cast: Kristen Stewart as Timlin, Viggo Mortensen as Saul Tenser and Léa Seydoux as Caprice

Release date: 3 June (USA)

Synopsis: Cronenberg’s latest foray into the realms of horror takes a dive into the perils of a dark future where man has blended with a synthetic artificial environment. Such is the power of science and evolution that the human body is shown to have undergone bizarre transformations and mutations.

This body horror flick shows Saul, a performance artist, openly displaying his ghastly organ metamorphosis while his partner, Caprice, surgically removes it on stage. Timlin is a National Organ Registry investigator who is wholly vested in the duo’s actions. Her findings and works lead her to a secret group that hatches an evil plan. As both the Registry and government take stock of the happenings in Saul’s shows, the man has to think about the most dreadful act.

Fresh

Directed by: Mimi Cave

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones as Noa, Sebastian Stan as Steve and Jojo T. Gibbs as Mollie

Release date: 4 March

Synopsis: Noa is a young woman who bumps into a handsome Steve in a grocery store. After a failed tryst with dating apps, she hits it off with him. However, on a romantic getaway, Noa finds out about Steve’s weird interests and tastes in food, something that rattles her fear.

While you might be reminded of Hannibal in parts, a refreshing new take on themes of gory eating makes it an intriguing watch.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Directed by: Halina Reijn

Cast: Pete Davidson as David, Chase Sui Wonders as Emma, Maria Bakalova as Bee and Amandla Stenberg as Sophie

Release date: 5 August

Synopsis: Another gem from A24 banner, Bodies Bodies Bodies follows a bunch of young adults in their twenties, who plan a maddening party at a rural family mansion. When a party game goes wrong, horrors become reality and fake friends and backstabbing come to light.

A brooding sense of dark humour underlines this horror comedy which takes a fresh take on themes of suburban vacationing, carefree partying and a sudden change of events that spiral out of hand.

Nope

Directed by: Jordan Peele

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood, Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood and Brandon Perea as Angel Torres

Release date: 22 July

Synopsis: Jordan Peele’s latest film is based on the lives of two siblings who run a horse ranch in California. They discover something wonderful yet sinister dropping from the skies. Alien threats get a thrilling touch in this film which sheds light on minority people.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Directed by: David Blue Garcia

Cast: Mark Burnham as Leatherface, Sarah Yarkin as Melodie and Elsie Fisher as Lila

Release date: 18 February

Synopsis: A sequel to the 1974 film of the same name, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a horror flick that may not give you goosebumps like the original but is downright spooky. It’s streaming exclusively on Netflix.

This slasher film shows Leatherface resurface from hiding after nearly 50 years and hunt down a bunch of young friends who unknowingly wreak havoc in his carefully-guarded shelter in Texas. What makes an infamous killer like Leatherface even more horrific? The fact that his mask is made of human skin.

