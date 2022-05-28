This month in memes: May

From the Monkeypox outbreak to the 2022 Met Gala, here is our pick of the best memes from May 2022.
Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout the month. For May 2022, it’s all about the Monkeypox outbreak, the 2022 Met Gala, and more. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here’s a recap of May 2022, presented in the most millennial form of all: memes.
[Hero image credit: Glen Carrie/Unsplash]
All the essentials.
me getting ready to judge all the met gala looks pic.twitter.com/RdcGxNbuwO
— ًً (@girImuse) May 2, 2022
Better lock it in your pocket, taking this one to the grave.
what I expected vs what we’re getting#metgala pic.twitter.com/oYcZ2c3PGg
— ♡ (@jolangfrds) May 2, 2022