This month in memes: May
28 May 2022 08:00 AM

Natasha Sethi
From the Monkeypox outbreak to the 2022 Met Gala, here is our pick of the best memes from May 2022.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout the month. For May 2022, it’s all about the Monkeypox outbreak, the 2022 Met Gala, and more. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here’s a recap of May 2022, presented in the most millennial form of all: memes.

[Hero image credit: Glen Carrie/Unsplash]

All the essentials.

Better lock it in your pocket, taking this one to the grave.

It’s high time.

Driving is not therapeutic anymore. Driving is expensive. Ridiculously expensive.

This is where we infect people, this is the group we spare, etc., etc.

Our affirmation: ‘I will be able to escape the Justin Bieber concert.’

We’re fine. Just like Ross, we’re fine.

…uh, yeah.

Natasha Sethi
