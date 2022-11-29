From Thanksgiving celebrations, to Wednesday being a masterpiece in its own right, here is a roundup of the spiciest memes of November 2022.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes in November 2022. It’s been a fun ride, with Taylor Swift announcing her tour dates and everyone losing their minds, the buggy, yet lovable mess that is the new Pokémon game, and APEC being a quaint, joyful event with no underlying problems to hold discourses about at all and we should all just move on. All of those and more, presented in the most serious format known to man: memes.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Saksham Gangwar/Unsplash]

This month in memes: November 2022

And we’re already late by Filipino standards.

And I oop— (but seriously Spy x Family is extremely good)

I’m glad that the two most popular anime women this year were actually adults pic.twitter.com/1eNdjxAbU1 — ChloesImagination💫 (@ChloeImagine) November 26, 2022

Andddd they blocked the skywalk. Nice.

One can dream.

Huh, wonder how Ticketmaster is doing.

The duality that exists in all of us.

enid sinclair wednesday addams pic.twitter.com/mBjoK9qjgk — caro¹⁶ (sage's) (@W4RNERSWH0RE) November 26, 2022

Catherine Zeta Jones appreciation is lone overdue.

something very lgbtq just happened to me pic.twitter.com/w75lXu8lVR — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) November 27, 2022

The new Pokémon game just came out in a less than desirable state, but Maushold is cute idc

please look at this 😭 pic.twitter.com/3j1yBADvTF — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) November 27, 2022

Peking duck, then have the meat stir-fried. Yeah, I’m checking Grab.

Just did, and no one answered.

And lastly, we wonder how next month will see the handling of this Balenciaga mess.