This month in memes: October 2021

From Squid Game memes to Halloween memes, here is our pick of the best memes from October 2021.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout the month. For October 2021, it’s all about Squid Game, You season 3, Russell Crowe in Bangkok, Facebook changing its name to ‘Meta’, and of course, Halloween. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here’s a recap of October 2021, presented in the most millennial form of all: memes.