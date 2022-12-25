facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > The year in memes: 2022
The year in memes: 2022
Culture
25 Dec 2022 10:00 AM

The year in memes: 2022

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

2022 was a wild ride. We’ve seen a fair share of ups and downs—well, mostly downs, but a journey isn’t complete without some obstacles. Let’s sum up the year in the format we know best: memes.

Remember how Bangkok officially rebranded to Krungthep Maha Nakorn? That was this year. Will Smith getting banned from Oscars? Also this year. Crypto-bros getting dunked on for questionable financial decisions? Oh wait, that’s still ongoing. All of those and a lot more, presented in memes—the most educational medium of all.

[Hero Image Credit: Jesse Van Vliet/Unsplash]

The year in memes: 2022

January

Remember temp check stickers?

COVID and PM2.5 are the combo we never needed but they’re here anyway.

Euphoria suddenly popped up on every social media platform.

February

Remember this train wreck of a decision? We’re still rolling our eyes over it.

The memes from Inventing Anna *chef’s kiss*

Wait, 50 cent was in the halftime show?

March

All our reactions:

Oh, honey, no.

Most random thing that happened that month fr

April

Summer hit us like a truck as always.

One thing I give props to this country for is the amount of holidays we get.

We had, like, a two-day cold wave when it rained in summer. What was up with that?

May

The Met Gala came and as we expected, some celebs just showed up in the bare minimum.

Whoever insists driving is therapeutic is a compulsive liar.

This meme aged like milk.

June

The masterpiece that is Renaissance dropped this year.

Still same to this day lol

Soho House has arrived in BKK, baby!

June

We were watching the British complaining about the hot weather with a smirk.

But on our side, we wouldn’t have complained if the hot weather returned.

Pride came along, and this pupper took over the internet. We’re not complaining.

August

That time Shakira was in court for tax fraud lmao

Everyone loves the Sandman, and that means Netflix is about to cancel it soon.

Oh did y’all forget about this shenanigan?

September

Reminder to wear a seatbelt <3

We can still see the ads on the streets soooo…

We are in misery

October

Can we agree that this meme is in the “stupid but good” category?

Ah yes, the oil crisis—such an unnoticed problem.

Tag us next time, jeez

November

How does a two-hour ride for a 5km distance sound?

And now there’s a fun little lawsuit ongoing

Wednesday Addams stabbed her way into all of our hearts

December

The teaser trailer looks AMAZING

How did your Spotify Wrapped look?

It’s always fun seeing the British fight each other in the comments.

Congrats to the absolute GOAT, Messi!

And finally, wishing you a restful festive period.

Entertainment memes
You might also like ...
The year in memes: 2022

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.