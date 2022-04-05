BIGBANG drops its long-awaited “Still Life” comeback single and music video

Bigbang finally returns after 4 years since their last single ‘Flower Road’ back in 2018. Despite being the first song after their long hiatus, they’re already making it big in China by becoming the biggest selling single of the year.

BIGBANG is back — and they’ve brought a new music video with them. After days of teasers with images and the title reveal, “Still Life” streamed live at midnight (Korea time), as promised, on the band’s YouTube channel.

As expected, thousands of fans — the “VIPs” — were tuned in for the world premiere, flooding the chat box with heart and crying emojis for the return of their favourite group.

While the single has been heavily touted as a comeback for BIGBANG, the comeback may be short-lived, with the recent announcement that T.O.P would be leaving his exclusive 16-year contract with the label. In an exclusive interview with our sister publication, Prestige Hong Kong, T.O.P added that it may be his last appearance with the band (for a while): “Being super honest with the fans, I really don’t want to say this is my last. But even more frankly, it might be a long while until I come back as T.O.P of BIGBANG,” he said.

BIGBANG – “Still Life”

Watch the video for BIGBANG’s “Still Life” below.

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.