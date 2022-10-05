The new Black Panther has arrived in the latest ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer

A new trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to hit theatres on November 11.

Almost two years to the day since Chadwick Boseman‘s passing, Marvel Studios has released the first full trailer for the sequel to the 2018 film, Black Panther. The 43-year-old’s sudden passing caused Ryan Coogler, who had already drafted a script at the time, and Marvel president Kevin Feige to pause and think about what to do next. Wakanda Forever is being touted as a tribute to Boseman’s legacy, with the role of T’challa not being recast.

Here’s what the trailer reveals and everything we know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The two-minute- trailer begins with Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) holding Black Panther’s helmet. It shows the entire kingdom in mourning after the death of King T’Challa.

This is followed by a voice saying: “Only the most broken people can be great leaders.” The speaker is Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the king of Atlantis, the first glimpse of whom was revealed in the teaser released in July 2022.

Shuri (Letitia Wright) is then heard saying, “He is coming for the surface world.”

Viewers also get a closer look at the underwater nation of Talokan, which is led by Namor, who can be seen ascending on the throne.

Meanwhile, M’Baku (Winston Duke) warns his people of Namor. He says that Namor’s people address him as K’uk’ulkan, the feathered-serpent god. “Killing him risks eternal war,” M’Baku adds.

The first-ever glimpse of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) confirms she is Ironheart, as she dons her Iron-Man-like armour, which she made in her garage from spare parts, as per the comic books.

Finally, the trailer of the Marvel movie closes with the best reveal so far — the new Black Panther suit. Although who portrays the role of the character is yet to be revealed, viewers can be certain that it is a female superhero.

Also, depicting an impending war between Wakanda and Atlantis are scenes showing gunmen dressed in military fatigues searching a ship and Wakanda’s throne room flooding. Queen Ramonda is then heard encouraging her troops and saying, “Now is our time to strike… Show them who we are.”

Others in the cast

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel will see Lupita Nyong’o come back as War Dog Nakia and Danai Gurira as Okoye (the leader of the Dora Milaje).

Florence Kasumba, Mabel Cadena, Michaela Coel and Alex Livinalli will also appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What Coogler said

Talking about the concept of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Coogler told EW, “I started to come up with a film that had elements of the film that we had just finished writing, but also applied the themes that the people who were hurting just as much as me could actually perform and execute and come out on the other side whole.”

Noting the similarities between Wakanda and Atlantis, the EW interview further revealed that both worlds are “a sort of ‘El Dorado’ — an advanced civilization ‘hiding in plain sight.’”

When it comes to Shuri’s character, Coogler said, “In this film, we get to see Shuri meet someone who has some things in common with her, but is also very, very different.”

Watch the trailer here:

