BLACKPINK becomes the first female K-pop act to top Spotify’s Global Top 50 with ‘Pink Venom’

After a hiatus of almost two years, BLACKPINK has created history with their latest pre-single release, “Pink Venom”. The girl group, which is managed by South Korean record label YG Entertainment, now holds the title of being the first female Korean pop group to top Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart on 20 August.

The song – a mesmerising fusion between K-pop and traditional Korean instruments — clocked a whopping 7,937,036 streams on the day of its release on 19 August, making it one of the biggest Spotify debuts by any female act this year.

Although K-pop boy band BTS’ “Dynamite” ranked #1 on the Spotify Global 50 chart in 2020, “Pink Venom” has attained the feat with a Korean-language song. Additionally, the music video is the fastest to reach 100 million views on YouTube by any K-pop female artist this year.

Here are all the details about BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ hitting the #1 spot on Spotify Global Top 50

From BLACKPINK’s upcoming record, Born Pink, “Pink Venom” has defeated Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” which garnered 5.145 million streams on the day of its release. Moving ahead, the girl group also topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in more than 70 countries with their latest release.

Appealing to listeners with their fierce voices, bold raps and a blend between pop and geomungo (a traditional Korean six-stringed zither), the song was definitely worth the wait.

To prove its worth, the music video on YouTube gained 100 million views in just 29 hours, breaking their own record set with the 2020 release “How You Like That.”

Fans will soon be able to watch BLACKPINK perform the song and make their American award-show debut at MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which will take place on 28 August 2022.

Born Pink‘s release date and the BLACKPINK world tour

Comprising four members — Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose, BLACKPINK will drop their second full-length album, Born Pink, on 15 October 2022.

As per YG Entertainment, to promote their fresh release, they will kick off the ‘Born Pink’ World Tour with 36 destinations, including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, London, Barcelona and Paris.

(Hero image credit: BLACKPINK/Facebook; Featured image credit: BLACKPINK/Twitter)