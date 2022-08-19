Blackpink dominates Bangkok’s Central World with #LightUpThePink

They’re always in your area, and now they mean it in a literal sense. Blackpink is back!

#LightUpThePink is trending immensely on all platforms as landmarks worldwide has been dipped in pink to celebrate one of Blackpink’s biggest comeback. A couple of places participating in this colourful event includes the Colosseum, the Santa Monica Pacific Wheel, Brooklyn Bridge, Namsan Tower, and many more.

[Hero and featured image credit: Pawat Napathorn]

For Thailand, the one and only Central World is now bright pink as per #LightUpThePink.

If this isn’t world domination, we don’t know what is. And if you haven’t seen it yet, here’s Blackpink’s newest comeback titled ‘Pink Venom’.