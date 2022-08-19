facebook
Blackpink dominates Bangkok’s Central World with #LightUpThePink
19 Aug 2022

Blackpink dominates Bangkok’s Central World with #LightUpThePink

Blackpink dominates Bangkok’s Central World with #LightUpThePink
Blackpink dominates Bangkok’s Central World with #LightUpThePink

They’re always in your area, and now they mean it in a literal sense. Blackpink is back!

#LightUpThePink is trending immensely on all platforms as landmarks worldwide has been dipped in pink to celebrate one of Blackpink’s biggest comeback. A couple of places participating in this colourful event includes the Colosseum, the Santa Monica Pacific Wheel, Brooklyn Bridge, Namsan Tower, and many more.

[Hero and featured image credit: Pawat Napathorn]

For Thailand, the one and only Central World is now bright pink as per #LightUpThePink.

Image credit: Pawat Napathorn

If this isn’t world domination, we don’t know what is. And if you haven’t seen it yet, here’s Blackpink’s newest comeback titled ‘Pink Venom’.

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
