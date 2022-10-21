BLACKPINK ‘Blend’ with Spotify to give fans a personalised experience

They were born pink—whatever that means. They are also inviting us to touch that pink venom—whatever that means. BLACKPINK is inviting their fans to connect with each other on another level, through Spotify.

Popular K-pop girl band, BLACKPINK, is making waves with their new album Born Pink which was released in September. While all of its eight tracks are smash-hits, the album has topped the Billboard 200 chart. As the pop stars began their world tour on 15 October, here is an exciting piece of news for their fans, better known as Blinks. Owing to a BLACKPINK for Spotify collaboration, fans can now connect with their favourite band members in a better way through the Blend feature on the app.

With Blend, listeners can merge their own music taste and create personalised playlists that combine their favourite tracks with that of BLACKPINK. The girls have chosen some of their most-loved songs, which will be included within the Blend playlist that is personal to every listener. Fans can see where their tastes overlap and discover more.

[Hero and featured image credit: YG Entertainment/Facebook]

BLACKPINK for Spotify

Created to connect artists and fans on a deeper level, Blend allows listeners to compare their personal music tastes with favourite songs chosen by their idols and share them with their friends too. With a simple click on the Spotify app, fans can use the Blend feature. Users will receive a social share card, showing their Taste Match scores allowing listeners to see their listening preferences compared to the artist they have chosen.

Apart from BLACKPINK, listeners can use this feature for other artists including BTS, Stray Kids, Lizzo and The Chainsmokers.

What makes BLACKPINK popular?

With the success of their latest album, Born Pink, BLACKPINK’s supremacy in the K-pop genre is undisputed. After a record-breaking success both in the US and the UK, this girl band managed by YG Entertainment, has come a long way since its debut in 2016. Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé have become household names owing to their ultra-sleek visuals, catchy songs with a trendy hip-hop vibe and lyrics that are both aspirational and relatable to Gen Z.