Where does Blackpink’s Lisa hang out in Bangkok?

Where does Lisa Blackpink hang out in Bangkok when she’s here? Here are three places she was spotted at last month on her birthday trip to Thailand.

Whether you’re here to unlock your curiosity about where the K-pop star visited during her holiday in Bangkok, or thinking of adding new places to your Lisa-inspired trip to Bangkok, you’ve come to the right place. Based on where we had spotted her, look through this itinerary for Blackpink’s Lisa in Bangkok.

[Hero and Image Credit: Instagram @lalalalisa_m]

Places Lisa Blackpink has visited in Bangkok

For shopping, it’s got to be Thai brand Sretsis, Siam Paragon

The day after she arrived in Bangkok, we spotted Lisa at the Sretsis store in Siam Paragon. The idol is known to be an enthusiastic supporter of Thai fashion brands, so the sight of her shopping for clothes with her friend has brought joy to her Thai fans. Later, she revealed the dress she had brought to her fans through Instagram during her holiday in Pattaya. Take note: shopping Thai brands in Bangkok and flaunting your new style on beach trip is the way to go.

For local food, check out 9keng Mookata Chokchai 4

The queen didn’t miss out on a scrumptious moo krata feast at 9keng Mookata Chokchai 4. It got a lot of fans buzzing after the star who normally follows a very strict diet decided to eat a very local grilled pork dish. The restaurant got a lot of hype after Lisa’s visit; the owner later said to the press that the restaurant experienced an astronomical influx of customers following Blackpink Lisa’s visit. Many people are now following in her footsteps, and famous food influencers are no exception.

For a fine french dinner, head to Brasserie 9

Another spot that we saw Lisa checking out in Bangkok was Brasserie 9, which serves authentic French dishes in a brasserie setting. Not only Lisa Blackpink visited the restaurant, but so did her stepfather, who is a chef. It’s a great place to enjoy family time at the dinner table with French food, as Lisa did before taking photos with the team and staff, too.