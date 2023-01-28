BLACKPINK’s Lisa has set three new world records

Lisa (a.k.a. Lalisa Manobal) is an icon. There’s her ambassadorships with BVLGARI and Tiffany & Co, her role as a rapper in BLACKPINK, and now her record-breaking feat as a solo artist. Lisa has broken barriers for K-Pop performers with three new world records.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) announced that Lisa had set three new world records in recent months.

Lisa from BLACKPINK scripted history at MTV Video Music Awards

Last year, Lisa became the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards. In addition, the singer became the first female soloist to win the “Best K-Pop Artist” title. She also created history at the MTV Europe Music Awards by becoming the first solo K-pop winner for her song Lalisa. At the MTV Europe Music Awards, Lisa was nominated twice in the same category.

Moreover, BLACKPINK broke records by winning the first-ever award for “Best Metaverse Performance” at the 2022 EMAs.

Lisa is the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram

Lisa’s third new title is for the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram. Lisa has a massive 87.2 million followers, making her account the 38th most-followed on the platform.

See below the Guinness Book of World Records’ official announcement about Lisa’s latest accomplishments.

Lisa stepped into the spotlight with Lalisa

With Lalisa, the rapper officially embarked on her solo music career. Instantly viral—Lalisa has racked up millions of streams since being released—the single sits atop Spotify’s charts. With her solo, Lisa has also reportedly broken Taylor Swift’s previous record for ME!. It became the fastest music video by a solo female artist to hit 10 million views on YouTube.

Lisa has made history on music charts with her dynamic and bold songs, plus outstanding choreography (you’ll feel the itching need to learn). Lisa also sits atop Today’s Top Hits playlist, next to superstars like Adele and Dua Lipa.

