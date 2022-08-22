facebook
BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp party hard in HBO’s ‘The Idol’ trailer
Culture
22 Aug 2022 02:06 PM

Trinetra Paul
A new trailer for HBO’s upcoming series The Idol has been released which has attracted the attention of viewers instantly. K-pop sensation and BLACKPINK member Jennie is seen letting her hair down and dancing, while partying at a club with cast member Lily-Rose Depp.

The series marks Jennie’s Hollywood debut and promises more soulful music and songs from the Korean singer.

Here’s more on HBO’s The Idol

The second trailer launch

HBO dropped the second trailer of The Idol on 21 August 2022, and it has already garnered global attention. It gives a glimpse of the star-studded cast and shows electrifying parties with Hollywood music. Shots of lavish bungalows and filming of music videos make the new trailer a glamorous setup for the upcoming series.

Towards the end of the minute-and-a-half long trailer, Depp and Jennie (who is credited as Jennie Ruby Jane) are seen in a sauna where the former asks “What was the name of that club?” to which Jennie smiles and the next shot shows the girls partying and dancing in a jazzy nightclub.

Watch the new trailer of The Idol below:

About The Idol

The HBO series is set in the Hollywood music industry where a budding pop singer (played by Depp) gets entangled in a complicated romantic relationship with a cult leader and guru (played by The Weeknd).

The show brings forth behind-the-scenes of the music world’s glitz and glamour, the singer’s journey and those associated with her and the group.

Check out the first teaser here.

Cast and crew of The Idol

The series has a star-studded cast comprising members who have worked on several hit projects. Besides Depp and Jennie, other actors include Troye Sivan, Susanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

It is created by The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye), Sam Levinson, who previously helmed Euphoria, and Reza Fahim. However, there is no information about the release date yet.

(Main image credit: J/ @jennierubyjane/ Instagram; Lily-Rose Depp/ @lilyrose_depp/ Instagram; Featured image credit: J/ @jennierubyjane/ Instagram)

Trinetra Paul
