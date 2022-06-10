BTS drops music video of ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, the lead single of BTS’ album Proof, was released on 10 June. The album itself was dropped on audio streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Play on the same day.

The song and its music video takes a look at the acclaimed K-pop group’s past, including their numerous successes over the years.

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” — BTS’s nostalgic journey

Lyrics underline that BTS has more to offer

The music video shows the seven-members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V — wearing all-white suits, in a desert.

Through the song, the supergroup reminisces about their journey so far. However, they promise their fans that the “best is yet to come.” Referring to the numerous international accolades they have received, the lyrics assure fans that the group is still the same, despite the high honours.

There are several parallels to their old songs in the video. These include “Blood Sweat And Tears” and “Spring Day.”

More about Proof

Proof is an anthology album and its release is part of the run-up to BTS’ ninth anniversary on 13 June.

The album has three new tracks and comprises three CDs. CD 1 has 19 songs, 17 of which are past hits by BTS. “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is the 19th, and one of the three new releases to feature in the album.

During the release of the logo trailer for Proof, Big Hit Music, BTS’s managing agency, said that the anthology album “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future” of the K-pop band.

BTS’ recent meeting with US President

The Grammy-nominated group was recently in the news for meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House, to voice their concern about the rising cases of anti-Asian hate crimes in the US.

They also addressed a White House press briefing ahead of their meeting on 31 May, which was the last day of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AANHPI Month).

(Main image: BTS/bangtan.official/Facebook; Featured image: Screenshot/HYBE LABELS/YouTube)