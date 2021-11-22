Home > Culture > Entertainment > BTS become the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the AMAs 2021
BTS become the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the AMAs 2021
Culture
22 Nov 2021 05:42 PM

BTS become the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the AMAs 2021

Lifestyle Asia
BTS become the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the AMAs 2021
Culture
BTS become the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the AMAs 2021

We kind of saw this coming, but we’re stoked nonetheless. K-pop sensation BTS have made history, and become the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The septet also scooped awards for Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song for their hit “Butter” at the glitzy Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Cardi B.

South Korea’s biggest band, who now have nine AMAs, joined British rockers Coldplay for the world television premiere performance of “My Universe” at the star-studded show, and tweeted a picture of the groups together.

BTS’s Twitter feed later paid tribute to their fans, known as the “ARMY”.

The trailblazing stars cemented their place in US chart history last year when their hit single “Dynamite” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one, making them the first South Korean act to top the rankings.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS with three awards each, while Taylor Swift took home gongs for Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album “evermore” and Ed Sheeran won Favorite Male Pop Artist.

The AMAs is the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews. 

Entertainment K-pop BTS
You might also like ...
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk