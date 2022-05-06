A trailer on 4 May 2022, a release on 10 June 2022. Here’s all you need to know about BTS’ upcoming album ‘Proof.’

South Korean boy band BTS kick-started the countdown to their highly anticipated album Proof with the release of a logo trailer on 4 May 2022. The album is set for release on 10 June 2022.

Big Hit Music, the label that manages the world-famous boy band, revealed Proof will be an anthology album, which will look at BTS’ past.

The album release will coincide with the band’s ninth anniversary, marking a period during which the septet created numerous records in the world of music and turned K-pop into a global phenomenon.

[Hero and featured image credit: /@bts_bighit/Twitter]

All you need to know about BTS’ upcoming album ‘Proof’

What the trailer shows

The over five-minute logo trailer shows a countdown clock, making a wavelike pattern. It then takes viewers through snapshots of BTS’ journey via albums, starting with their debut in 2013.

Among the albums showcased are 2 COOL 4 SKOOL, O!RUL8,2?, Skool Luv Affair, Dynamite and Butter, each accompanied by their signature track.

Distinctively stylised as the name of the album, the word “Proof” appears at the end of the logo trailer, followed by “We Are Bullet”, which merges with the former.

Three CDs, three new tracks

In a statement, Big Hit Music said that Proof will have three new tracks among others and will comprise three CDs.

“The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS,” the label said in a statement.

“It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours,” said Big Hit Music.

Pre-orders for Proof began on 5 May 2022 at 11 am KST.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore