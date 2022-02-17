BTS just announced three concerts in Seoul this March

Have you booked yet? BTS returns to live in-person concerts this March 2022.

After over a two-year-gap, the Bangtang Boys are back on the floor and ready to entertain their global fans with their first live in-person BTS concerts in Seoul from 10 to 13 March, 2022.

BTS’s agency Big Hit Music confirmed the news on 16 February on the global fan community platform Weverse and it instantly sent the internet into a frenzy.

BTS concerts and announcements

About the BTS concert

BTS will hold three concerts titled ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ in their homeground. The venue is the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul where they held their last concert— ‘BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF (THE FINAL)’ in 2019.

Addressing all fans, the company announced on Weverse, “We would like to thank all ARMY for patiently waiting for an in-person concert to be held in Korea.”

The first and the last shows will be live streamed for the global audience while the second one will be made available for live viewing in movie theatres all over.

More information on these concerts will be announced on Weverse gradually.

ARMY reactions

GUYS WE MADE IT THROUGH THE DROUGHT BTS IS COMING BACK TO US

Needless to say, the announcement saw a huge uproar among global fans. Adorable Representative MC for Youth (ARMY), as the BTS fans are called, couldn’t contain their excitement and took to Twitter to share their joy.

Instantly ‘BTS is coming’ began to trend with wishes and love from ARMYs across the globe started pouring in. It is evident that die-hard fans cannot wait to catch their idols live in action after such a long gap.

armys mood rn after seeing that: “BTS IS COMING”

“3 day concert”

“a surprise new song release is also expected”

armys mood rn after seeing that: "BTS IS COMING"

"3 day concert"

"a surprise new song release is also expected"

"yoongi meeting armys after his birthday"

We’re gonna witness taehyung waving army bombs with armys again 😭 BTS IS COMING ! #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL

We're gonna witness taehyung waving army bombs with armys again 😭 BTS IS COMING !

Earlier BTS concerts

BTS was forced to cancel their world tour in 2020 due to the pandemic and they ended up doing a few online live concerts. It was going to be a grand tour for them as it involved 40 concerts.

Though live performances and concerts remained quite a low-key affair in most countries, BTS staged their first in-person performance in Los Angeles in November 2021.

The members

Recently Kim Taehyung aka V tested Covid-19 positive while Park Jimin, who also tested positive, underwent appendix surgery in January 2022.

The Grammy Award nominated K-pop boy band comprises seven members — RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, who have won over the world with their peppy music, synchronised dance moves, inspiring lyrics, style, humanitarian causes and message for the youth to believe in themselves.

