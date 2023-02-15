Subreddit of the Week: Damn That’s Interesting

A collection of things that will make you exclaim the title. Welcome to the Damn That’s Interesting subreddit.

Being able to access the ocean of information that the internet provides can be educational, entertaining, and as we’ve sometimes featured in this column, sometimes troubling. Also, the ease at which we can share things now can either be great or very bad depending on how you look at it (and really, depending on what’s being shared), but this subreddit is the former. The things posted here are sometimes funny, sometimes educational, but almost every time, intriguing. In fact, you may even say that they’re… interesting.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Amy Reed/Unsplash]

The Damn That’s Interesting subreddit: the chaos of roller derby, the panic of McDonald’s closing, an Excel sheet hack, and a newly born alpaca.

There’s no doubt that r/DamnThatsInteresting will keep you fascinated as you endlessly scroll through its posts. Some of its top performers have to do with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine like President Zelensky’s now-famous video telling his people he’s not going anywhere a day after Russia bombed the capital. But one of the most interesting posts regarding the invasion is how a Russian resident decided to stock up on McDonald’s after the company announced they were leaving the country.

Other fascinating posts include a photo of sit-in protestors during the height of the civil rights movement silently taking abuse, nets on the Golden Bridge getting installed to prevent people from jumping off, and a scary-looking turtle that probably is the embodiment of a vengeful Mayan god. Of course, there are posts of the lighter fare like a self-cleaning public restroom, an astronaut pulling a prank in space, and a video of an alpaca that had just been born (it’s not what you think it looks like).

Here are some of our favourites from r/DamnThatsInteresting.