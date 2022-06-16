‘Deadpool 3’ is set to become MCU’s first R-rated film

Fret no more, guys, because it has been confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be R-rated, following concerns that its crude humour and violence might get toned down under Disney.

The previous two Deadpool films were produced by 20th Century Fox. Each of them earned over USD 780 million worldwide, making them the highest-grossing films in the X-Men universe.

Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019. The third instalment is, therefore, the first Deadpool film to have Disney’s stamp.

Since Disney is known for producing family-friendly films, fans expressed concerns that the studio might not approve of the raunchy jokes and unhinged violence that Deadpool films are known for.

Here’s what the writers say about Deadpool 3

‘Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool’

Rhett Reese, who is writing the script of the third instalment with Paul Wernick, told The Playlist that even though there are differences in the working cultures of the two studios, “Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool.”

“We were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel’s been incredibly supportive. They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It’s not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, ‘you know, that’s too far,’ that could happen, but to this point, it’s been nothing but support,” Reese said.

“We’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. We’re not… this is not going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool. So they’re awesome, and now it’s up to us to come through and justify that faith,” he added.

Will R-rating remain?

When specifically asked if Deadpool 3 will remain R-rated, Reese said, “Oh, absolutely. They’re not gonna mess with the tone. I mean, I’d never say never, I guess there’s an outside chance, but we’ve always been told it can be R-[rated], and we’re proceeding as if it’s R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don’t think that’ll change.”

Wernick added that even the title page of the third Deadpool film has the F-word. Reese and Wernick were also the writers of the previous two films.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy. The film currently does not have a release date. Ryan Reynolds, who played the titular Marvel character in the first two films, is set to return for the third instalment.

(Main and Featured images: Courtesy Twentieth – © TM & © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Not for sale or duplication./IMDb)