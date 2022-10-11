Did Dwayne Johnson just confirm Superman’s appearance in ‘Black Adam’?

Henry Cavill hasn’t donned the cape since Zack Snyder’s Justice League and hasn’t had a follow-up to his stand-alone 2013 movie, Man of Steel. However, Dwayne Johnson has hinted that Superman may be returning sooner than we think: in Black Adam, which is set to be released this month.

The DCEU has long tried to emulate Marvel’s success but to no avail. Sure, they’ve had some films that did well here and there but they’ve yet to achieve the emotional connection and reaction Marvel audiences have with their characters. However, one of the characters from DC that audiences want to see return is Henry Cavill’s Superman. Having debuted in 2013 in Man of Steel, the British actor went on to reprise the role in succeeding DCEU films like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (meh) and Justice League (double meh). He did appear in last year’s Snyder Cut though technically, that was a re-do of a movie and not a new appearance.

Is Henry Cavill returning as Superman in Black Adam?

However, that seems set to change. It’s long been rumoured that Superman will be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Adam film starring Dwayne Johnson. In fact, Johnson posted a photo of him with Cavill back when he had gotten the role of Black Adam.

The Internet has been grinding that rumour mill for years. Some would even say that people are looking forward to Superman’s appearance more than they are the actual Black Adam film. Well, it seems that Johnson may have given a quasi-confirmation that Superman will be in the movie. It’s around the 3:35 mark of this interview.

“I was also listening to the fans at the same time, where we would create Black Adam for him to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on Earth,” Johnson says. “The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the sidelines for too long.”

The interviewer’s response is the same response I and probably the entire Internet also had.