Following the global mass marketing campaign for mango sticky rice — also known as Milli at Coachella — Thai food as a soft power is a central discussion topic on multiple social media platforms today.

Be it because major Thai companies are now suddenly advertising mango sticky rice, or netizens are analysing every word of teen rapper Milli’s Coachella performance, there seems to be one general consensus: everybody can’t stop talking about it.

Naturally, in our editors’ chat, we dissected the Coachella performance, the mango sticky rice, and the following virality with great interest. It also got us wondering: if we were to perform at Coachella, which Thai dish would we eat on stage?

Where some opted for classics, and others opted for practicality, read on for our top Thai dish picks for what we would devour should we ever debut at Coachella. Never say never.

Editor’s Picks: The Thai dish we would eat on stage at Coachella