Following the global mass marketing campaign for mango sticky rice — also known as Milli at Coachella — Thai food as a soft power is a central discussion topic on multiple social media platforms today.
Be it because major Thai companies are now suddenly advertising mango sticky rice, or netizens are analysing every word of teen rapper Milli’s Coachella performance, there seems to be one general consensus: everybody can’t stop talking about it.
Naturally, in our editors’ chat, we dissected the Coachella performance, the mango sticky rice, and the following virality with great interest. It also got us wondering: if we were to perform at Coachella, which Thai dish would we eat on stage?
Where some opted for classics, and others opted for practicality, read on for our top Thai dish picks for what we would devour should we ever debut at Coachella. Never say never.
Editor’s Picks: The Thai dish we would eat on stage at Coachella
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Managing Editor Minnie would slurp tom yum goong on stage
- Content Writer Klaang would keep it cool with coconut ice cream
- Content Writer Natasha would devour a plate of som tum with a cause
- Branded Content Writer Pear would debut durian at Coachella
- Social Media Manager Peem presents the Thai version of “Watermelon Sugar”
- Creative Content Director Lisa says it’s got to be pad krapao all the way
Minnie is practical and precise about her choice of Thai dish at Coachella. Knowing she will need one hand to perform and the other to eat, Minnie is going for a one-bowl one-spoon dish, and eating this beloved fiery Thai soup at Coachella. The perfect combination of spicy and sour, it will give her the energy boost she needs to make it through. Ladies and gentlemen: tom yum goong. Mic drop!
Just as efficient as Minnie, Klaang knows the desert of Coachella can get very hot. She’s opting for a real summertime favourite, and would eat coconut ice cream on stage. She’s still undecided about whether she’d have a Thai ice cream sandwich and eat it with bread, or top it with peanuts and condensed milk. As versatile as her set list would be, this Thai dessert is as refreshing as it is customisable to many tastes.
What shook a lot of people about Milli’s performance was her political messaging. Since Natasha is a vegetarian, she too is making a statement with her choice of dish (som tum can be vegetarian, did you know?), and calling on all animal lovers to consume less meat. Made without fish sauce and with plenty of fresh veggies, we know her performance would be as zaap as her som tum on stage.
We think this would definitely be a first. We’re not sure how exactly she would do it, and how many rules she’d have to break, but Pear would debut durian at Coachella and devour the strongly-scented fruit on stage. It makes sense, given that durian season actually coincides with Coachella season somewhat. When asked what she would say if people complained about the smell, Pear would respond, “just live with it, bye.” She’s already got that rockstar attitude.
Leave it to Peem to be the classiest of the lot. Our social media manager would opt for watermelon with dried fish flakes for his on-stage meal, because it is equal parts refreshing, and equal parts beautifully cultural. Once consumed only in the royal courts, Pla Haeng Tang Mo has become a Thai summertime favourite, and would make for the proverbial cherry on top of Peem’s regal performance.
Lisa is not going for practicality or elegant eating. She is going for a true classic, and wants to bring authenticity to the stage. Served with all the trimmings, she’d eat pad krapao on stage, complete with the runny-yolk fried egg and the fish sauce with garlic. She won’t be kissing anyone after her performance, but she’ll definitely be taking an MSG-induced nap. That’s Coachella to Lisa.