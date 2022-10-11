facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > The “Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it” has set the Internet aflame
The “Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it” has set the Internet aflame
Culture
11 Oct 2022 03:05 PM

Eric E. Surbano

If you’re on TikTok, then there’s no doubt you’ve heard this as an audio or seen the actual clip. Everyone is in agreement though: “Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it” is the drink of the season and it’s all thanks to House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy.

The Internet has been going crazy the past couple of days over a clip of Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon,  saying their drink of choice. People have tweeted and combusted into flames. Others have cried. What’s certain is that everyone has replayed the clip over and over again, absolutely “stunned” at D’Arcy’s gravelly velvet voice that has sent knees shaking.

Watch Emma D’Arcy say their drink of choice: a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it

@hbomax

I’ll take one of each. #houseofthedragon

♬ a negroni sbagliato w prosecco l hbo max – hbomax

True to form, the Internet had a lot to say about the drink order and D’Arcy’s delivery. Here are just a few reactions and memes to give you the gist.

Stream House of the Dragon on HBO GO.

 

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

