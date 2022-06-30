Experience a literal “bed cinema” with SF Cinema and Omazz

Thailand, specifically Bangkok, is known for its numerous attractions. From the temples, street food, and nightlife to the malls, the activities and places you must visit are practically countless. Among those, there’s also one attraction that stands out from the rest: the cinemas.

Yes, you heard that right, the theatre-watching, movie experience in Bangkok is second to none. From the chandelier ceilings, literal first-class services ranging from whiskey to champagne, the reclining sofas and blankets to make you feel cosy and warm, and not to mention the popcorn flavours that range from cheese, caramel, to even tom yum, we’ve got it all.

A unique cinematic experience

Come late 2020, SF Cinema took the experience of movie-watching to serious new heights – The Bed Cinema by Omazz. It’s a collaboration between SF Cinema and the renowned luxury, high-quality bedding brand, Omazz Thailand to deliver to its audiences “The Bed Cinema.” Yes, you heard that right too: you can now literally lie on the comfiest, cosiest beddings while watching your favourite movies and munching on those delectable popcorns.

“The Bed Cinema” started off in Central World, and of course, to great reception.

Don’t believe us? Just watch the above video and you’ll find out why. Featuring famous actors Pawat ‘Ohm’ Chittsawangdee and Korapat ‘Nanon’ Kirdpan, you can just see how this experience is for everyone and every lifestyle. From best friends, family members, and lovers, to bickering partners, there’s really no other greater way to bond. Oh, and to those who crave the comforts of an all-around cosy movie experience alone, there’s also a single bed option for you with partitions as well.

Hygiene is top of mind

These are quite risky times, with the pandemic and all. But now, with the borders reopening and restrictions significantly easing – the bed experience is back in full force. Plus, a second branch has just opened at the new SFX Cinema at The Crystal Ekamai-Ramintra – to those who live far from the city centre, fret no more.

Taking careful note of that, the cinema beddings also offer a breathable fabric from Omazz that prevents bacteria, viruses, and other infections from spreading. The beddings, pillowcases and blankets will also be changed after every showing.

Suffice to say, “The Bed Cinema” is an experience you shouldn’t miss, offering the joy of the film, the luxurious comfort of watching, and the exclusiveness to boot.