6 runway music playlists to transport you to Fashion Week

Not all of us has the privilege nor the financial stability to attend fashion week, but that doesn’t mean your mind can’t be there. Here are some music playlists to transport you right over to New York, Paris, London, Milan, or even Bangkok runways.

Sometimes life can be boring when you don’t put some pep in your step. Especially when you’re walking to work or going somewhere nice, you need to set yourself up to be in the right mood, and that starts with the right song. It’s high time that you grab those heels, brush those suedes, and show everyone the honour they have to be walking down the same street as you at that very day.

[Hero image credit: Raden Prasetya/Unsplash]

Fashion music playlists to make every walk way a runway

Paris Fashion Week (Official Show Music)

What better way to start your morning run than the official playlist consisting of the songs used in the actual fashion shows in Paris Fashion Week? You might be wearing a pair of Nikes and some outfit you picked out from SuperSports, but in your mind, you’re strutting down in Louboutins and that costume is from Iris Van Herpen—no one can tell you otherwise.

Vogue Femme

Kak-kada-kak-kak-kow your way down the curb as you split, dip, and drop as your neighbours stand in awe. Pajamas? No no, it’s night time realness, Miss Thing. Tens, tens, tens across the board, and you deserve every single point.

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Runway Themes

“Cover girl, put the bass in your walk. Head to toe, let your whole body talk.” You hear that loud and clear, and your walk is telling the world you mean every single word. Whatever you’re wearing, it’s like walking down the main stage. The judges’ panel is watching, so good luck, and don’t mess it up.

Abba songs to power walk to

We think we speak for everyone when we say that the intro to Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! is one of the most empowering bits ever. It makes you feel like you’re robbing a bank and got away with it. It makes you feel like an explosion just occurred, and you’re walking away from it with your back turned and shades on. And in your heart, you can hear the drums, Fernando.

Treadmill runway workout playlist

This playlist is for the queens of the treadmill—the ones who work their sneakers as hard as their heels. We see you, and we urge you to get your airpods on, set incline to 3, and speed to 4. It’s time to put your steps in and your calories out in style.

Miss Universe Pageant

The glitz, the glamour, the opulence—it’s time for you to shine like the star that you are. Get ready for the swimsuit walk as you prep your answer for the distinguished panel of judges. We already know who the talent show section will go to, and spoiler alert: it won’t be that girl who gave you the side eye in the dressing room.