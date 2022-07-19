From ‘Anti-fans’ to ‘Fingerhearts’, here’s a quick guide to the K-Pop Glossary

With every fandom, there’s an entire other glossary that comes with it. Or is that really the case?

Well, that is exactly the case when it comes to the world of K-Pop. Every wondered why you sometimes find yourselves lost in all the buzzwords that only people within the fandom seem to know? Exactly, there’s a whole lexicon behind it.

To those who are new to the K-pop world, here are some of the very important terms you should know.

We take a look at some of the most common terms in the K-pop glossary:

K-pop

Korean popular music, or “K-pop”, is the genre of music originating from South Korea. Originally sung in Korean — but now often in English — K-pop songs may have musical elements from hip hop, electronic dance, jazz, or rock.

It is mostly performed by boy bands and girl groups. Key components include tight choreography, high production values, and original concepts.

Anti-fan

Also shortened as “anti”, it refers to someone who hates a particular celebrity so much that they devote their time to mocking and criticising that artist.

Comeback

A K-pop “comeback” means a group releasing new music or an album — with no long passage of time required.

Often a multi-step process, a comeback is teased out for weeks with images, videos, and in some cases, even pre-album singles.

Fan chant

These are words shouted by fans during performances.

A chant usually includes naming all the members of a group during the intro and then repeating specific words or lines throughout a song. The chants are often tailored to specific songs.

Fingerheart

A gesture of forming a small heart shape with thumb and index fingers. It is frequently used by K-pop artists to express their fondness towards their fans.

Idol

An “idol” is a K-pop star, who has been trained before “debuting” — releasing their first music — through an entertainment agency.

Idols can be solo artists or members of a group.

Leader

Most K-pop bands have a designated “leader” who is responsible for guiding and overseeing the group. The person usually starts any public introductions off and will be the first to speak at events.

Lightstick

Don’t dismiss them as mere glow sticks. K-pop lightsticks have evolved to become symbols of the fans’ devotion to their artists. They are custom-made for many groups, and fans show their unity by waving them at concerts.

Sasaeng fan

The super-obsessed fan who goes over the top for the attention of their favourite K-pop artist. In Korean, “sa” means private and “saeng” means life, referring to the fans’ intrusion into the stars’ private lives.

In some cases, this may amount to borderline criminal acts, such as breaking into their homes, stealing their personal items or information, and sending inappropriate gifts such as lingerie.

V Live

If you want to keep up with your favourite K-pop star, “V Live” is a must. It’s a livestream platform used by most K-pop idols to connect with their fans. Some upload behind-the-scene footage, while others use it to livestream after shows.

Hero image: Courtesy BTS/@bts.bighitofficial/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Jung Yeon-je/AFP

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.