Generational trauma in modern animation, through the lens of an art student

An arts student writes. A good arts student consumes media and over-analyses everything. Here is an arts student’s approach to modern animation films and generational trauma.

Animation has undoubtedly changed a lot over the decades, in almost every aspect. Initially, a huge number of creative talents and innovative brainpower were required to even produce a short sequence of animation. Today, while we still need those creative inputs the same way, the use of modern technology, majorly computer generation, along with the increased budgets, has streamlined the process greatly.

Note that the word “streamlined” was deliberately used instead of “simplified,” as no matter how easy technology has made the creation process to be, you still need a great mind behind the machine. The budget increase over the years towards the animation industry also added a layer of emotional labour and creative hierarchy, which makes it arguably harder for artists to really let loose their creativity in order to conform to “what sells” (Morisawa, 2015).

[Hero image credit: Encanto (2021), Walt Disney Pictures]

Still, there are instances of animation team members going against the capitalist ideals of making the most money, and pushing what they thought would be best. In Encanto, the buff girl Luisa was supposed to be a cute little girl, but still with overwhelming strength as her gift, for marketability. The artists went against that decision and made her what she looks like today (Wasalamudalige, 2022).

The result from that notion is present in today’s animation films, tackling contemporary issues and serving as a reflection of present-day society more. One of the more interesting topics that is starting to be explored is generational trauma, and how that can be used as a resonating topic that is large enough to act as a central conflict for a feature-length film.

Generational trauma in modern animations, through the lens of an art student

Generational trauma, in a basic sense, deals with problems that are so ingrained in a family that it transcends from one generation to another. Such problems can feel seriously harmful mentally and psychologically, which can be disturbing to the individual, and cause them to feel out of control when triggered by the situation(s) (Boone, 2022). That trauma is then “transmitted through attachment relationships where the parent has experienced relational trauma and have significant impacts upon individuals across the lifespan, including predisposition to further trauma” (Isobel, et. al, 2019).

A prime example is Turning Red (2022), a film that follows a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian teenager who has a curse that transforms her into a giant red panda when she experiences strong emotions of any kind. She then learns from her parents that the curse is hereditary, and that it can be sealed through a family ritual (Shi, 2022).

Turning Red and the hereditary nature of trauma

Many may remember the controversy surrounding the film as it was released. It was largely criticised as not suitable for the younger demographic for its inclusion of topics such as puberty and menstruation. However, another note of criticism that the film was met with is, interestingly, that it “glorifies disobedience,” seeing how the plot moves forward by the protagonist defying her mother to go to a concert (Peters, 2022).

The hereditary curse is not a positive experience, according to the protagonist’s mother, along with the women within the family. It was given as a blessing to her ancestor to protect her daughters during wartime. In the modern era, however, the ability has become an inconvenience and dangerous (Shi, 2022).

Asian children are met with higher standards of expectations from their parents. While the empirical evidence is overwhelming in data already, studies have shown that Asians encounter a high level of expectation in many aspects, including in academics (Tan & Yates, 2010), and even when it comes to attitudes and gender expression. They are expected to follow through to what their parents expect of them, and this phenomenon can be caused by a variety of reasons, such as the teachings present from previous generations and many still strictly upholding traditional values (Chua & Fujino, 2007).

There has been a robust collection of documentation when it comes to traumatic experiences being passed from one generation to another, especially within the Asian community and those who immigrated (Han, 2006). Cai & Lee (2022) have also noted how the history of immigrants has been largely ignored by the Western community, which extends to academia. This causes their past to not be understood as much as it should be. Such notion brings the perception that can see the expression of the trauma as different, and alien in nature.

In Turning Red, as the women in the family have been met with traumatic experiences in their time as the red panda, that trauma is then passed onto the protagonist. The protagonist, in turn, is expected to hide the persona and seal it away the same way (Shi, 2022). Yet, the persona has proven to be useful to the protagonist, and to an extent, even loved and adored by her peers. She is defying generational trauma, proving that its usefulness is not only limited to raw power and combat ability—skills that would not really be very applicable to contemporary Canada.

In the end, the protagonist and her family have each taken a step back. The red panda persona is used at the family’s temple, which is a tourist attraction, and has been helping to bring customers in. Despite being an act of defiance, it shows that with clear communication and being less tough with the “always respect your elders” that is deep-rooted in Asian communities, members of the family can transcend generational trauma and work together more understandingly.

Encanto and the loosening of societal norms

Another example of such notion is Encanto (2021). The Academy award-winning animation film centres around the Madrigals, a multigenerational Colombian family, with each member having a magical gift that they use to serve the community. The protagonist, Mirabel Madrigal, is the only one to not receive said gift, and ventures out to save her family when she finds out that the house is losing its magic (Bush & Howard, 2021).

In the film, a flashback shows Abuela Alma, along with her partner Pedro, fleeing from an unspecified political unrest. Pedro loses his life, and Abuela is left traumatised by the event. Most generational trauma derives from a systematic source, and is then passed on towards the next generation (Boone, 2022). When there is no clear communication between the two different generations, Abuela’s fear of reliving the trauma essentially drives the toxicity that makes Mirabel feel insignificant. After all, she is the only one who is without a gift—without means to protect herself and the family, much like Abuela during her traumatic time.

As the end of the film approaches, she saves the day, as many protagonists do. The magic of the house returns, and everyone understands each other, and the credits scene is cued. Even so, the most interesting part is that Mirabel is not the only one to break away from the generational trauma exuded by her abuela. In her process of saving the house, she gets to talk and bond with many members of the family. As she is doing so, she makes them reconnect with their identities, and the realisation that “maybe I do not have to be like that all the time.”

Luisa, the strong woman, understands that it is okay for her to display emotions and not have to carry everything on her shoulders the whole time. Isabela, the “perfect” pretty girl, realises that her powers allow her to create flora and fauna beyond just beautiful flowers. The list goes on, but the theme centres around the fact that they have been utilising their gifts as such because that is what they have been told their whole lives.

Generational trauma, tradition, and defiance

As the family members reconnect and provide clear communication towards one another, the generational trauma is loosened. While it will always be there, they are no longer bound by the trauma and living up only not to repeat it. This theme can also be found within other animation films, such as Mulan (1998), Coco (2017), Brave (2012), and many more.

Many would label such behaviour as an act of defiance, and it is. After all, it is going against the traditional values that are already put in place, many times for generations after generations. Still, it is important to remember that we are not defined by our trauma, and our ancestors’ trauma is not always our trauma.

While we have our own problems to fight on, live or in animation, we are—in every sense—ourselves.

