(G)I-DLE to come to Bangkok as part of world tour

Korean girl group (G)I-dle has announced their world tour dates—and Bangkok is included in their upcoming 2022 world tour.

(G)I-dle debuted in 2018 under Cube Entertainment’s management with their single Latata. Since then, they have been making strides in the k-pop industry, with an international debut in Japan, signing with Republic Records, and numerous web shows. With their 2020 single Dumdi Dumdi holding the record for the second best-selling single album by a girl group of all time, they are considered one of the most successful Korean girl group that are not under one of the “big three” record labels of Korea.

Now, they are taking their harmonies and high notes around the world. Their upcoming world tour, titled ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’, will be taking place in 18 countries. This will be the group’s first official concert tour, and fans of their music has never been more hyped to scream their fan chants as they watch live performances of their favourite songs.

[Hero and featured image credit: (G)I-DLE/Facebook]

For Bangkok, the concert will take place on 20th August, in Thunder Dome Stadium Bangkok.

People of Neverland, are you ready to scream “Oh My God“?